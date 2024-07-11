Laura Marling announces comeback album Patterns in Repeat and releases lead single

Laura Marling live in concert. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Laura Marling announces her first solo album in four years.

Laura Marling has announced her eighth solo studio album Patterns in Repeat.

The singer-songwriter has trailed the release with the song 'Patterns'.

The follow-up to 2020's Song For Our Daughter is released on October 25.

"Being as I am, now 15 years and 8 albums into a life in song, I am unable to escape the fact that each record has served as a time-stamped chapter of my life (though some have appeared more a premonition)," Marling said.

"Now, here we are, following a youth spent desperately trying to understand what it is to be a woman, I am at the brow of the hill, with an entirely new and enormous perspective surrounding me.

Laura Marling - Patterns (Official Lyric Video)

"Thank you as always for being part of this journey with me."

You can pre-order the album from Marling's site and also sign up for access to an exclusive pre-sale for tickets to her special residencies in London or New York, where she will play with a live string section.

Marling plays four nights at Hackney Church (October 29 and 30 and November 1 and 2) and two nights at the Bowery Ballroom (November 11 and 12).

Laura Marling in residence. Picture: Laura Marling

Marling's last album was Animal, the second of her LUMP collaborations with producer Mike Lindsay.

Last month, Marling opened up about returning to work having announced the birth of her daughter in February 2023.

"How do I begin. I’ve known this angst when I have imagined how it must have felt for all the people I’ve worked with over the years who have resumed normal duties after having a child," she said.

"How I must have sat opposite them, in their offices or on their tour buses, and prattled on about some nonsense or other while they sat there, humming out the noise and trying to make sense of how their world had turned upside down, expanded in every direction and yet somehow, they were still the same person.

"Did I ask them how it felt? Did we linger over the enormity of it all? I’m ashamed to say I can’t remember. It’s such a common occurrence, it may well have been swept up with all the other small talk. I think about that often, now."