Faithless announce first album since the death of Maxi Jazz - hear the new single

Sister Bliss and Maxi Jazz of Faithless. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Faithless return after the devastating loss of Maxi Jazz.

Faithless have returned with details of their first album since the death of former singer Maxi Jazz.

Jazz, who left the group in 2016, died in 2022 at the age of 65.

Faithless have confirmed that their eighth album will be called Champion Sound, though they have not yet announced a release date.

Lead single 'Find A Way' is available to stream now.

The track features vocals from poet Suli Breaks, who featured heavily on 2020's All Blessed, Faithless's first album recorded without Maxi.

Faithless - Find A Way (ft. Suli Breaks) (Visualiser)

In the liner notes for that album, the group had thanked the Maxi for "passing the baton".

Back in April when Faithless announced their live and studio return, they noted that Maxi had been unwell during the recording of All Blessed, possibly explaining his absence from that record.

"Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day," the band said on Instagram.

"Thank you all for all of your kind words of support over this last year. It has really, really meant a lot.

"In the meantime, we never stopped (couldn’t stop, never wanted to stop!) making music. Even during Maxi’s long illness we recorded and released ‘All Blessed’ and now finally, 8 years after our last live performance, we are returning to festival stages across the summer and are planning some of our own shows later this year.

"We are very nervous, but also very EXCITED!"