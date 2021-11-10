Watch Ed Sheeran join Coldplay on stage for heart-wrenching rendition of 'Fix You'

Coldplay revealed a very special guest at their launch show for new album Music Of The Spheres in London last month. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Coldplay recently performed at London's Shepherds Bush Empire for the launch show of their new album Music Of The Spheres.

Even though it's one of Coldplay's more vibrant and anthemic albums to date, they chose to play the launch show in a fairly intimate venue.

As storied as Shepherds Bush Empire is, it's a long way away from the stadiums that Chris Martin and co. are capable of filling.

But that's exactly what they wanted - a room filled with the super fans that got them to where they are now, up close and personal.

And despite the band's phenomenal success, they still clearly crave that intimate connection with their core fans.

Though, we'd wager that those in attendance were already elated as it is seeing one titan of British music, let alone two.

But that's precisely what they got when Ed Sheeran came on stage, surprising every single person in the room.

Nobody expected Ed Sheeran to be the night's special guest. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran surprised everyone by joining Coldplay on stage at Shepherds Bush Empire last month. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Recently publishing the performance on their YouTube channel, and racking up over two millions views already, it was a moment to savour.

Chris Martin introduces the song to a luminescent crowd, lit up with individual lighting props that are customary at most Coldplay shows now.

After thanking the audience for helping them to achieve what they've achieved so far in their career, Chris begins to sing the opening lines to 'Fix You', though you can barely hear his voice due to the rapturous crowd singing every word with him.

Once the first chorus comes to a close, however, Ed Sheeran appears next to Chris Martin to the astonishment of the 2,000 people in attendance.

You can watch the full video below:

"When tears stream down your face" was an apt line, given that there wasn't a dry eye in sight.

Especially when Chris lets Ed do the honours by ending the song by himself, completely a capella.

It's an astounding performance by two icons of UK music at the peak of their powers, and even more astounding that these two superstars acts are on the same schedule and were in the same place at the same time.

It was one hell of a surprise, and a moment that'll live long in the memory for fans of both artists.

Coldplay returned the favour to Ed, performing his hits 'Shivers' and 'Shape Of You'. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Coldplay then returned the favour, performing Sheeran's newest hit 'Shivers' as well as 'Shape of You'.

'Fix You' has become one of Coldplay's most globally adored songs since its initial release in 2005 on their album X&Y, reaching No.4 in the UK charts.

Talking about the significance of the track some years after it came out, Chris said: "That song… it's the best one because it almost single-handedly got us through a really difficult two years.

"You could say it's too soft or whatever, but… it does exactly what it says on the tin. Even when I'm singing it, by the time I get to the end, I'm thinking, 'I like this'.”