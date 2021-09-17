Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour 2022: Tickets, UK and Ireland dates, venues and all the details

17 September 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 10:18

Ed Sheeran headlining Sziget Festival in Budapest, 2019. His concert was the biggest sold out in the whole history of this festival. (Photo by Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran headlining Sziget Festival in Budapest, 2019. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran has announced his first UK and Ireland stadium shows for 2022, and next year can't come soon enough.

Global star and Glastonbury headliner Ed Sheeran has revealed a string of shows across the UK and Europe for his new '+ – = ÷ x' tour.

Set to take place next year, the new tour will be in support his high-anticipated new album Equals or =.

Sheeran will return to the stage for the first time since his ÷ came to an end in 2019, which became the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The tour will see the Ipswich singer-songwriter play 15 dates across the UK and Ireland, including three dates at Wembley Stadium, alongside a further 11 dates spanning Europe.

Along the way he'll also be performing in Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and Sunderland with dates in Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Munich, and Warsaw further afield.

The UK leg of the tour starts in April 2022 and will conclude in July with an epic show at Wembley Stadium where Sheeran will be staged in the round, seeing the audience completely surround him.

Ed Sheeran's new tour has been announced on various UK landmarks such as the Angel of the North, and Cardiff Castle pictured.
Ed Sheeran's new tour has been announced on various UK landmarks such as the Angel of the North, and Cardiff Castle pictured. Picture: MyTicketsUK
Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2017. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2017. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran's new album = is set for release on 29th October via Asylum/Atlantic, with singles 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers' dominating airwaves since their release.

Tickets for the + – = ÷ x tour go on sale on 25th September 2021. You can purchase tickets from here.

For the full 2022 tour dates, see below:

The poster for Ed Sheeran's + – = ÷ x tour in 2022.
The poster for Ed Sheeran's + – = ÷ x tour in 2022. Picture: PR

The full UK dates for Ed Sheeran's + – = ÷ x tour in 2022:

April 2022

28 – Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland

May 2022

5 – Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland

12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 2022

3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

29 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 – Wembley Stadium, London

July 2022

1 – Wembley Stadium, London

