On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
17 September 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 10:18
Ed Sheeran has announced his first UK and Ireland stadium shows for 2022, and next year can't come soon enough.
Global star and Glastonbury headliner Ed Sheeran has revealed a string of shows across the UK and Europe for his new '+ – = ÷ x' tour.
Set to take place next year, the new tour will be in support his high-anticipated new album Equals or =.
Sheeran will return to the stage for the first time since his ÷ came to an end in 2019, which became the highest-grossing tour of all time.
The tour will see the Ipswich singer-songwriter play 15 dates across the UK and Ireland, including three dates at Wembley Stadium, alongside a further 11 dates spanning Europe.
Along the way he'll also be performing in Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and Sunderland with dates in Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Munich, and Warsaw further afield.
The UK leg of the tour starts in April 2022 and will conclude in July with an epic show at Wembley Stadium where Sheeran will be staged in the round, seeing the audience completely surround him.
Ed Sheeran's new album = is set for release on 29th October via Asylum/Atlantic, with singles 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers' dominating airwaves since their release.
Tickets for the + – = ÷ x tour go on sale on 25th September 2021. You can purchase tickets from here.
For the full 2022 tour dates, see below:
April 2022
28 – Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland
May 2022
5 – Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland
12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
June 2022
3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
29 – Wembley Stadium, London
30 – Wembley Stadium, London
July 2022
1 – Wembley Stadium, London