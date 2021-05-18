Ed Sheeran's new album 'Minus' for 2021: Release date, title and latest news

What is Ed Sheeran's new album called?

Ed Sheeran's new tour. Picture: Ed Sheeran/ITFC

Ed has yet to officially confirm the title for his next album, but we're 99% sure it will be called Minus or -.

This is in keeping with his three previous albums (aside from Collaborations), which were titled Plus (+), Multiply (x) and Divide (÷).

Ed has even sort of confirmed the title for the LP when he announced that he will become the new sponsor of the football shirt of Ipswich Town Football Club.

The sponsor text will read "+ - = ÷ X TOUR", which pretty much confirms the title for album number five.

There's a chance that Ed might even release a double album, as the tour announcement contains an Equals (=) symbol too. However, this may point towards all four albums leading to one epic tour celebrating his journey so far.

We'll just have to wait and see...