Ed Sheeran's new album 'Minus' for 2021: Release date, title and latest news

18 May 2021, 16:49

Ed Sheeran is teasing his brand new album
Ed Sheeran is teasing his brand new album. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Getty

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran has begun teasing his fans about his brand new album, but when can we expect it to be released in 2021?

It's been nearly two years since Ed Sheeran last released a full studio album - the Collaborations No. 6 Project - and it's been over four years since his last 'traditional' album Divide (÷).

In early 2021, Ed has now started dropping hints about what and when fans can expect a new release, so here's all we know so far.

  1. What is Ed Sheeran's new album called?

    Ed Sheeran's new tour
    Ed Sheeran's new tour. Picture: Ed Sheeran/ITFC

    Ed has yet to officially confirm the title for his next album, but we're 99% sure it will be called Minus or -.

    This is in keeping with his three previous albums (aside from Collaborations), which were titled Plus (+), Multiply (x) and Divide (÷).

    Ed has even sort of confirmed the title for the LP when he announced that he will become the new sponsor of the football shirt of Ipswich Town Football Club.

    Read more: Ed Sheeran's 10 best songs so far, ranked

    The sponsor text will read "+ - = ÷ X TOUR", which pretty much confirms the title for album number five.

    There's a chance that Ed might even release a double album, as the tour announcement contains an Equals (=) symbol too. However, this may point towards all four albums leading to one epic tour celebrating his journey so far.

    We'll just have to wait and see...

  2. When will the album be released?

    The album has not been given a release date, but we're expecting to be released at some point in 2021.

    On May 17, Ed posted a photo of himself playing a guitar, along with the text "Something's cookin'", implying that something is on the way very soon.

    In February, he promised fans that a new album is on its way this year, posting a thank you message on his birthday, along with the sign-off: "I’ll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then.”

  3. What songs will appear on the album?

    We're not sure yet, but it sounds like his recent single 'Afterglow' will not appear.

    In December, Ed surprised fans with the release of the guitar ballad, but he said at the time: "'Afterglow' is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.

    "It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.”

