Smooth's Famous Firsts: Ed Sheeran on how he was booed off stage and his love for Elton John

8 November 2021, 07:19

Smooth's Famous Firsts: Ed Sheeran and Jenni Falconer
Smooth's Famous Firsts: Ed Sheeran and Jenni Falconer. Picture: Global/Smooth

By Tom Eames

In the first episode of Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, Jenni Falconer speaks to pop superstar Ed Sheeran!

Smooth Radio has launched its brand new Global Original Podcast, Famous Firsts, hosted by Smooth Breakfast presenter Jenni Falconer.

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer will chat to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

In episode 1, Jenni sits down with Ed Sheeran, where he opens up about the last 10 years of his incredible career, and how we went from getting booed off stage in dingy pubs to headlining Wembley Stadium multiple times.

Ed also speaks about how he phones up Elton John every single day, and why he's his "favourite human being".

Listen below:

"From the beginning he’s been a mentor, from the beginning he’s been like 'anytime you want to call me, anytime you need advice'...

"American radio wouldn’t play me, so he flew over there to play a private gig for them, to make sure that they play me. And the Grammys wouldn’t put me on, so he made sure he played the Grammys with me to have me on.

"He’s just, throughout my career he’s been the guy that has nudged it an extra inch. And now I’m in a point in my career where I feel like not equals but, cause he’s had such a long career, but I ring literally on a daily basis, like literally every single day, even if it’s for two minutes.

Jenni Falconer and Ed Sheeran
Jenni Falconer and Ed Sheeran. Picture: Smooth/Global

"He’s my favourite human and it’s so rare to find people in the music industry that are just clean hearted, there’s like no bad energy around him."

He added: "We have done a Christmas song together – which is very fun."

Guests confirmed for the podcast series also include Gabrielle, Westlife, Richard Marx, Paul Young, Tony Hadley, Billy Ocean, Leona Lewis, Michael Bolton and Marti Pellow.

