Unforgettable moment George Michael joined Chris Martin for duet of 'A Different Corner' two months after his death

13 April 2021, 15:59

Coldplay's Chris Martin was performing 'A Different Corner' in tribute to George Michael at the 2017 Brit Awards when he was joined by the star himself
Coldplay's Chris Martin was performing 'A Different Corner' in tribute to George Michael at the 2017 Brit Awards when he was joined by the star himself. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Coldplay's Chris Martin was performing 'A Different Corner' in tribute to George Michael at the 2017 Brit Awards when he was joined by the star for a duet, two months after his death.

When George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016, the world of music went into mourning.

Less than two months later on February 22, 2017 the great and the good of the music world gathered in London at the O2 arena for a 2017 Brit Awards ceremony tinged with sadness.

The night was infused with tributes and praise for George Michael's life, but no one was expecting the hauntingly beautiful moment George Michael himself would appear to perform on stage.

Chris Martin was introduced to the stage as of “the finest singer-songwriters of his generation."
Chris Martin was introduced to the stage as of “the finest singer-songwriters of his generation.". Picture: ITV
The Coldplay frontman started to give a heartfelt rendition of George Michael's 'A Different Corner' before he was joined on screen by the star himself (pictured).
The Coldplay frontman started to give a heartfelt rendition of George Michael's 'A Different Corner' before he was joined on screen by the star himself (pictured). Picture: ITV
The performance came to an end with Chris Martin and George Michael singing the final chorus of 'A Different Corner' as a duet.
The performance came to an end with Chris Martin and George Michael singing the final chorus of 'A Different Corner' as a duet. Picture: ITV

Following an emotional speech by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley, and Shirlie Holliman and Helen DeMacque from Pepsi & Shirlie, Chris Martin was introduced to the stage as of “the finest singer-songwriters of his generation."

The Coldplay frontman starts to give a heartfelt rendition of George Michael's 'A Different Corner' when the screen behind him lights up and poignant video footage of highlights of George's life engulfs the arena.

As the music continues to play, video of a young George Michael giving an interview starts to play and the young superstar says: "I never wanted to be someone else."

"I wanted to be a star and for people to recognise me in the street, as a child that’s what I wanted. But I never really wanted to be someone else."

The night was infused with tributes and praise for George Michael's life, but no one was expecting the hauntingly beautiful moment George Michael himself would appear to perform on stage (pictured).
The night was infused with tributes and praise for George Michael's life, but no one was expecting the hauntingly beautiful moment George Michael himself would appear to perform on stage (pictured). Picture: ITV
Video of a young George Michael giving an interview started to play and the young superstar saying: "I never wanted to be someone else."
Video of a young George Michael giving an interview started to play and the young superstar saying: "I never wanted to be someone else.". Picture: ITV

Home video of George Michael begins to play as Chris Martin starts singing, and then suddenly George joins him and the two start to sing a spine-tingling duet of 'A Different Corner'.

Footage continues to roll of some of George Michael's greatest videos and candid home videos as the – including footage of singer Prince sending his love to George – as the performance gradually comes to an end with Martin and Michael singing the final chorus as a duet.

The Brit Awards tribute was lauded as a great success, with fans all over the world praising the duet.

"Fabulous tribute to #GeorgeMichael #BRITs2017 perfect choice Chris Martin. Really moving," one said.

"Chris Martin duetting with a posthumous George Michael is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen #BRITs2017" another announced.

'A Different Corner' went to number one in the UK 35-years-ago this month – on April 5, 1986 – and it was his second number one solo single after 'Careless Whisper' hit the top of the charts in 1984.

At the time of its release, George Michael admitted 'A Different Corner' was the most personal and honest song he had ever written, and he recorded it from beginning to end in just 14 hours.

The song also broke a UK record: It was the first song to reach number one in the UK charts to be written, performed and produced by the same person.

'A Different Corner' went to number one in the UK 35-years-ago this month – on April 5, 1986 – just a few months before Wham!'s farewell concert at Wembley Stadium in June of that year (pictured).
'A Different Corner' went to number one in the UK 35-years-ago this month – on April 5, 1986 – just a few months before Wham!'s farewell concert at Wembley Stadium in June of that year (pictured). Picture: Getty

"That was about a very quick relationship, a here today gone tomorrow one," George Michael said about 'A Different Corner' in 1986.

"It’s amazing how emotional you can get in a short period of time and how long it can last. Someone can really shake you up and it takes you a long time to get yourself back on your feet; that was what that was about."

A note on the back of the sleeve of the original record reads: "This record is dedicated to a memory."

