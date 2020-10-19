Young George Michael, 21, surprises Terry Wogan with wise and articulate interview answers

19 October 2020, 17:20

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley appeared on BBC TV show Wogan in 1984
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley appeared on BBC TV show Wogan in 1984. Picture: BBC/Wogan

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Wham! pin-up was appearing on Terry Wogan's TV show when he surprised the host with his articulate interview responses.

A video clip of a TV interview with a 21-year-old George Michael shows just how eloquent the star was from an early age.

Appearing on Wogan in 1984, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley sat side-by-side on stage as the legendary TV host grilled them on their huge success with Wham!.

QUIZ: How well do you know Wham! song lyrics?

What producers probably thought would be a easy-going fluff piece turned into a far more interesting interview, when the young George Michael gave enlightening and surprising in-depth answers about the band's fame and their legions of fans.

"Are you happy with being famous, with being recognised, with teenagers screaming at you. Do you like that aspect of it?" Terry Wogan asks the young pair.

See more: When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine

Appearing on Wogan in 1984, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley sat side-by-side on stage as the legendary TV host grilled them on their huge success with Wham!.
Appearing on Wogan in 1984, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley sat side-by-side on stage as the legendary TV host grilled them on their huge success with Wham!. Picture: BBC/Wogan
The TV interview with a 21-year-old George Michael shows just how eloquent the star was from an early age.
The TV interview with a 21-year-old George Michael shows just how eloquent the star was from an early age. Picture: BBC/Wogan

George pauses, before answering: "I think everything is relative really. For every high there is a low, I suppose. I think if we weren’t happy we wouldn’t be doing it and we wouldn’t be trying to achieve more."

See more: 19-year-old George Michael's phenomenal first TV appearance with Wham! - watch video

Wogan then went on to ask Andrew about his much publicised nose job, saying: “It’s not often people in popular music to own up to having their nose straightened," adding, "you haven’t been that liked by the critics, why do you think that is?"

“It’s because we do own up to everything we do," George replied.

Read more: Andrew Ridgeley vows never to perform Wham! songs again following George Michael's death

"We are really honest about how we market ourselves and we are probably the only band at the moment who are totally unashamed of being screamed at," he says.

"We do everything that everyone else does, it’s just everyone else is very subtle at the way of camouflaging themselves. We just think it’s not insulting your public by being honest and telling them you’re doing it, because they enjoy it just the same. Marketing is marketing and image is image, no-one thinks that’s really us.

See more: Astonishing night 'furious' Stevie Nicks was turned away from Wham! concert

The interview came just months after George Michael released his first solo single of Careless Whisper from Wham!'s Make It Big album in July 1084.
The interview came just months after George Michael released his first solo single of Careless Whisper from Wham!'s Make It Big album in July 1084. Picture: BBC/Wogan

See more: Forgotten photos of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley at the height of their Wham! fame

George looks across tp Andrew before adding: "I think deep down no-one think we are what we portray ourselves to be in our videos or anything. But because we make it so obvious that we are mucking about I think we blow other people’s cover and it’s irritating to a lot of people."

When Wogan then asks Andrew what he will do when the fame fades, Ridgeley says he would like to "retire with grace", causing the host to say: "Won’t that be hard if you have enjoyed the extrovert behaviour and enjoying the adulation, how are you going to stop?"

See more: 21-year-old George Michael's duet of 'Careless Whisper' with Smokey Robinson is magnificent

George then launches into a thoughtful and articulate response regarding their own role in the music industry as a whole.

"I think actually there’s a general misconception that will pass over the next ten, fifteen years - if the music industry lasts that long - that the new wave of groups that are screamed at and made a lot of fuss about in the papers," he says, adding: "There is a basic difference between us the screams ten years ago."

See more: 8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

George spoke thoughtfully and articulately regarding Wham!'s own role in the music industry as pop stars.
George spoke thoughtfully and articulately regarding Wham!'s own role in the music industry as pop stars. Picture: BBC/Wogan

See more: George Michael's ex-girlfriend recalls relationship with 'hilarious' and 'generous' star

"Funnily enough it seems to be the beginning of every decade you get the screamers and this decade there has been ourselves and three or four other groups, but this time the groups seems to be writing [music] for themselves.

"They seem to be much more in control of the situation than say, the Bay City Rollers in the early seventies or David Cassidy and the Osmonds, who were all being written for and when they became too old for their fans the song writers dropped them like hot bricks.

See more: Watch when George Michael came out as gay on live TV and inspired a generation

"They didn’t want has-beens to do they songs, they wanted to make money out of them. So the artists themselves weren’t in control of their destinies, but a lot of the new ones are, so it’s actually going to be interesting to see how long everybody lasts,” he says, gesturing to Andrew.

"After this we can go into other things, if we get bored,” George smiles.

Read more: What is Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley up to now?

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! at the film premiere of 'Dune' in 1984.
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! at the film premiere of 'Dune' in 1984. Picture: Getty

"Are you jealous of his solo success?" Wogan suddenly asks Andrew, referring to George's recent release of 'Careless Whisper'.

"No, I feel like a big part of it and we did write the record together," Andrew says as before his bandmate steps in to stick up for him.

See more: Forgotten loves of George Michael, Freddie Mercury and Elton John: The secret women they loved

"We wrote it years ago," George said firmly, bringing Terry's questioning to a halt.

The interview came just months after George Michael released his first solo single of 'Careless Whisper' from Wham!'s Make It Big album in July 1084.

As it had been written by Andrew and George when the pair were just teens, it was credited as Wham! featuring George Michael and the smash hit song went to number one in nearly 25 countries.

See more: Moment George Michael first locks eyes with ‘future soulmate’ in audience while singing Careless Whisper

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael songs

15 of George Michael's best ever songs

Features

When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine

When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine
George Michael purchased the piano John Lennon used to write 'Imagine' in 2000

How George Michael came to own John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano and where it is now
George Michael's ex-lover Kenny Goss suing late star's sister and father

George Michael's ex-partner Kenny Goss is suing late star's sister and father
In one of his first tentative steps as a solo artist separate from Wham!, George had the honour of being one of only three white artists asked to perform, alongside Boy George and Rod Stewart, at the monumental motown gig in 1985.

21-year-old George Michael's duet of 'Careless Whisper' with Smokey Robinson is magnificent
Joining Pavarotti on stage, George Michael was in the city of Modena, Italy to help raise money for charities close to the opera star's heart.

When George Michael and Pavarotti sang a spine-tingling duet of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Listen to the Beatles sing 'Yesterday' and 'Penny Lane' with isolated vocals

These isolated a cappella vocals from the Beatles on 'Yesterday' and 'Penny Lane' are spine-tingling

Beatles

Lee Brice reveals ‘Hey World’ album plans and giving his songs to Garth Brooks in the early days as a ‘starving artist’

Lee Brice reveals ‘Hey World’ album plans and giving his songs to Garth Brooks as a ‘starving artist’

Country

Dustin Lynch, Lady A and Cam among stars joining Smooth Country for Country Music Week interviews

Lady A, Dustin Lynch and Cam among stars joining Smooth Country for Country Music Week interviews

Country

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean facts: Singer's age, wife, nationality and more revealed

Billy Ocean

Sinead O'Connor in 2012

Sinead O'Connor facts: Irish singer's religion, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Music

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Song Lists