London Grammar announce new album The Greatest Love led by new single 'House'

London Grammar. Picture: Tarek Mawad

By Tom Eames

London Grammar, the British trio known for their ethereal soundscapes and emotive lyrics, have announced their latest musical venture with the album, The Greatest Love.

This fourth studio album showcases their evolution as artists and is a celebration of a new chapter in their illustrious career.

London Grammar have captivated fans once again with the announcement of their upcoming album, The Greatest Love. The lead single, ‘House,’ serves as an enchanting preview of what’s to come from the British trio’s fourth studio album.

Following the success of their BRIT-nominated Californian Soil, this new release is set to mark a significant milestone in their journey.

London Grammar - House (Official Video)

The album, slated for release in September via Ministry of Sound, arrives over a decade after Hannah Reid, Dot Major, and Dan Rothman first graced the music scene. It promises to be a celebration of liberation and artistic freedom, a theme that resonates deeply in the lead single.

“‘House’ is about drawing boundaries around yourself,” said Hannah Reid about the inspiration behind the new song. “When I hit my thirties, my mindset shifted, and I no longer felt like a victim of anything – it all felt within my power. I thought, making music should be fun, and we’re gonna make that happen.”

The track’s music video is a visual feast, portraying the full spectrum of human emotion and complementing the song’s message of personal empowerment.

London Grammar Performs in Glasgow. Picture: Getty

Fans eagerly awaiting further details will be pleased to know that the album is available for pre-order, although the exact release date and tracklist remain under wraps.

The anticipation for ‘The Greatest Love’ is further heightened by the band’s upcoming performances, including a headline slot at Latitude Festival and a landmark show at Glastonbury 2024.