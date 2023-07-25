The xx's Romy unveils sensual new song 'The Sea' from upcoming debut album

Romy releases her new single 'The Sea'. Picture: Romy/Bryan Novak

By Tom Eames

Romy is set to release her debut solo album later this year.

You can listen to Romy's brand-new song, 'The Sea', below.

The track will be included on the debut solo album of The xx member, Mid Air, which is scheduled for release on September 8.

The dance-oriented single, which was co-produced by Fred Again and Stuart Price, finds Romy in a romantic frame of mind as she muses about discovering and losing love by the water.

“I met the girl of my dreams / But she doesn’t believe me,” the artist sings in the first verse.

Later, we hear that Romy’s partner “told [her] she was leaving“. She adds: “I left my heart on the beach / No, in love there are no guarantees / So I learned to let it be / But I still hear her in my dreams.”

Writing on social media, Romy explained how the song had been “inspired by night drives in Ibiza and moments of second-guessing my heart on Brighton beach”.

Romy - The Sea (Official Video)

“I’m so excited to share this song with you, this was always my dream for it to come out in the summer,” she said, adding: “I hope you can take this song with you wherever the summer takes you.”

Romy and Vic Lentaigne, her wife and frequent creative partner, appear in the song's accompanying video, which is a seaside-themed piece produced by Mollie Mills.

Mills said: “Romy always evokes this feeling of euphoria – and with this track specifically touching on wrestles of romance – through a queer lens, it intuitively evoked something about this kind of intertwinement of bodies, both in intimacy and in club culture.

“I had loosely referenced Louise Bourgeois’ sculpture ‘The Couple’ which actualises that soul-rupturing entanglement of falling in love – and this is what we wanted to feel in these seascape scenes. This light, blissful, euphoric togetherness that happens alongside these memory slices of euro-heaven.”

She continued: “There’s a power that can live in the simplicity of these domestic moments between two queer bodies too – when I think back to the loves of summers past, the memories I have are always the small details, a billowing curtain or a lovers hair after they shower.”

Romy's video for 'The Sea'. Picture: Romy/YouTube

After Romy's hits "Loveher," "Strong" (with Fred Again), and "Enjoy Your Life," "The Sea" comes next. All three songs will be included on the soon-to-be-released album "Mid Air," which has been dubbed "a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection."

