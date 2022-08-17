Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with stunning 'Summer Nights' duet

Chris Martin was joined by Natalie Imbruglia to sing a beautiful version of Olivia Newton-John's famous 'Summer Nights' duet from Grease. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia sure know how to entertain a crowd.

Chris Martin was joined by the Australian star to sing a beautiful version of Olivia Newton-John's famous 'Summer Nights' duet from Grease.

Honouring the Olivia Newton-John, who died last week aged 73, Coldplay and Imbruglia sang ‘Summer Nights’, the famous duet Olivia sang in 1978's film Grease, with co-star John Travolta.

Natalie joined Coldplay last night (Tuesday 16) as part of the third of the six shows they are playing at Wembley this month.

Video footage shot by a fan sees Natalie sing the part of Olivia's character Sandy and Chris Martin sing the part of Danny Zuko, John Travolta's famous character.

Moments before singing 'Summer Nights', Natalie and Coldplay also performed 'Torn', her famous debut single from 1997.

Watch Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia perform 'Summer Nights' below:

Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Stars from stage and screen have paid tribute to the Australia star, with great friends Barry Gibb and John Travolta leading the world in mourning.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," said John Travolta in a statement.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John remained very close friends throughout their lives. Picture: Getty

"I’m devastated by the loss of my dearest friend Olivia Newton-John... you will always be my sister and we will meet again," Barry Gibb wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Australian premier, Daniel Andrews, has confirmed the country will be holding a state funeral for Olivia.

He said: “This will be much more of a concert than a funeral, I think it will be a celebration of such a rich and generous life."