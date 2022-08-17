Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with stunning 'Summer Nights' duet

17 August 2022, 12:02

Chris Martin was joined by Natalie Imbruglia to sing a beautiful version of Olivia Newton-John's famous 'Summer Nights' duet from Grease.
Chris Martin was joined by Natalie Imbruglia to sing a beautiful version of Olivia Newton-John's famous 'Summer Nights' duet from Grease. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia sure know how to entertain a crowd.

Chris Martin was joined by the Australian star to sing a beautiful version of Olivia Newton-John's famous 'Summer Nights' duet from Grease.

Honouring the Olivia Newton-John, who died last week aged 73, Coldplay and Imbruglia sang ‘Summer Nights’, the famous duet Olivia sang in 1978's film Grease, with co-star John Travolta.

Natalie joined Coldplay last night (Tuesday 16) as part of the third of the six shows they are playing at Wembley this month.

Honouring the Olivia Newton-John, who died last week aged 73, Coldplay and Imbruglia sang ‘Summer Nights’, the famous duet Olivia sang in 1978's film Grease, with co-star John Travolta.
Honouring the Olivia Newton-John, who died last week aged 73, Coldplay and Imbruglia sang ‘Summer Nights’, the famous duet Olivia sang in 1978's film Grease, with co-star John Travolta. Picture: Getty
Video footage shot by a fan sees Natalie sing the part of Olivia's character Sandy and Chris Martin sing the part of Danny Zuko, John Travolta's famous character.
Video footage shot by a fan sees Natalie sing the part of Olivia's character Sandy and Chris Martin sing the part of Danny Zuko, John Travolta's famous character. Picture: Getty

Video footage shot by a fan sees Natalie sing the part of Olivia's character Sandy and Chris Martin sing the part of Danny Zuko, John Travolta's famous character.

Moments before singing 'Summer Nights', Natalie and Coldplay also performed 'Torn', her famous debut single from 1997.

Watch Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia perform 'Summer Nights' below:

Stars from stage and screen have paid tribute to the Australia star, with great friends Barry Gibb and John Travolta leading the world in mourning.
Stars from stage and screen have paid tribute to the Australia star, with great friends Barry Gibb and John Travolta leading the world in mourning. Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Stars from stage and screen have paid tribute to the Australia star, with great friends Barry Gibb and John Travolta leading the world in mourning.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," said John Travolta in a statement.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John remained very close friends throughout their lives.
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John remained very close friends throughout their lives. Picture: Getty

"I’m devastated by the loss of my dearest friend Olivia Newton-John... you will always be my sister and we will meet again," Barry Gibb wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Australian premier, Daniel Andrews, has confirmed the country will be holding a state funeral for Olivia.

He said: “This will be much more of a concert than a funeral, I think it will be a celebration of such a rich and generous life."

More from Olivia Newton-John

See more More from Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton Johj

Olivia Newton-John facts: Grease singer's age, husband, daughter, and career revealed

Olivia Newton John's best songs

Olivia Newton-John's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Olivia Newton-John had a stellar career in film and music.

Watch an emotional Olivia Newton-John relive her huge success on This Is Your Life

In America, 'Physical' was the biggest-selling single of the 1980s.

'Physical': How Olivia Newton-John started the biggest trend of the 1980s

Olivia Moore pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John: Grease West End star pays tribute with emotional 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' performance
The Bee Gee star, who performed many times with Olivia Newton-John, gave a statement referring to her as his 'sister'.

'Devastated' Barry Gibb breaks silence on Olivia Newton-John's death: 'She was my sister'

Barry Gibb

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pop Idol changed TV and music in 2001

Pop Idol 20 years on: What happened next?

TV & Film

Myleene Klass posted a photo with Darius and her Popstars co-stars

Darius Campbell: Myleene Klass pays tribute to "kindest gentleman" Popstars co-star

Music

Elvis Presley's untimely death on August 16, 1977 was the end of the era for rock and roll music as the world knew it.

Elvis Presley's last performance two months before his death is phenomenal

Elvis Presley

Darius Danesh in 2018

Pop Idol star and 'Colourblind' singer Darius Campbell has died, aged 41

Music

Bruce Willis plays the harmonica

Bruce Willis shows off amazing music skills weeks after acting retirement

TV & Film