Olivia Newton-John: Grease West End star pays tribute with emotional 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' performance

12 August 2022, 06:00

By Tom Eames

Following Olivia Newton-John's sad passing at the age of 73, the stars of Grease on the West End have paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Olivia Moore - who plays Sandy in the current West End production of Grease has performed Olivia Newton-John's classic ballad 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in tribute to the late star.

The performance was filmed and performed exclusively for Smooth Radio, with a piano accompaniment by the Grease musical director, Dan Glover.

Watch the exclusive video above, or on Global Player.

"Olivia Newton-John is an icon who has inspired countless young performers across the world, not least our company of Grease in the West End," said the producers of Grease.

"It is a huge honour to perform songs that she made world-famous for thousands of fans, who continue to celebrate the legacy of this musical and her incredible talent.

"Our thoughts are with Olivia’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Olivia Moore pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Moore pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Paramount/Smooth
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the original Grease
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the original Grease. Picture: Getty

"We are dedicating our run of Grease to Olivia’s memory and all that she stood for, and we are doing a collection at the theatre for Breast Cancer Support - a charity focussed on preventing and tackling the disease that Olivia did so much to raise awareness of throughout her life."

John Travolta has led the tributes to Olivia Newton-John, while there have also been messages of love and praise from the likes of ABBA, Elton John and Rod Stewart.

'Hopelessly Devoted to You' was written especially for Olivia to sing in the movie adaptation for Grease, and it became one of her signature songs.

Grease The Musical runs at London's Dominion Theatre and stars Peter Andre and Jason Donovan at select performances. Tickets and dates can be found here.

