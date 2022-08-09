Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta leads tributes with emotional post about his Grease co-star

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were great friends. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Tributes have been paid to Olivia Newton-John, who has died from cancer aged 73.

The Australian singer and actor was best known for playing Sandy in Grease, and for having many international hit singles.

Her Grease co-star John Travolta led the tributes, saying she "made all of our lives so much better".

Olivia Newton-John died peacefully at her California ranch, surrounded by family and friends.

John Travolta posted on social media: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

John and Olivia became international superstars after starring as Danny and Sandy in Grease, and they also scored huge hits with their duets 'Summer Nights' and 'You're the One that I Want'.

They reunited many times over the years, including for a Christmas album in 2012.

Stockard Channing - who played Rizzo in Grease - said: "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being.

"Olivia was the essence of summer - her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Singer Rod Stewart described her as "the perfect lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication".

"Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my 'Da ya think I'm Sexy' era."

Here are a selection of some of the tributes given to Olivia:

The saddest of news to wake up to. Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness. A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ssc6h8WDKh — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 9, 2022

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022

Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022

My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

Sir Rod pic.twitter.com/Suleq8JSkX — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 8, 2022

I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia Newton John many years ago when I played celebrity tennis. Saddened to hear about this lovely lady. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/a4qOtcEx4K — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) August 8, 2022