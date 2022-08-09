Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta leads tributes with emotional post about his Grease co-star

9 August 2022, 09:24 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 15:05

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were great friends
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were great friends. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Tributes have been paid to Olivia Newton-John, who has died from cancer aged 73.

The Australian singer and actor was best known for playing Sandy in Grease, and for having many international hit singles.

Her Grease co-star John Travolta led the tributes, saying she "made all of our lives so much better".

Olivia Newton-John died peacefully at her California ranch, surrounded by family and friends.

John Travolta posted on social media: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

John and Olivia became international superstars after starring as Danny and Sandy in Grease, and they also scored huge hits with their duets 'Summer Nights' and 'You're the One that I Want'.

They reunited many times over the years, including for a Christmas album in 2012.

Stockard Channing - who played Rizzo in Grease - said: "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being.

"Olivia was the essence of summer - her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Singer Rod Stewart described her as "the perfect lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication".

"Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my 'Da ya think I'm Sexy' era."

Here are a selection of some of the tributes given to Olivia:

