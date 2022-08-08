Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73

8 August 2022, 20:56 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 09:25

Olivia Newton-John has died
Olivia Newton-John has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, it has been announced.

Her husband John Easterling confirmed on Facebook that she had passed away at her California ranch on Monday morning (August 8).

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement said.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

In 2017, Olivia revealed that the breast cancer she had first battled in 1992 had returned, and had now spread to her spine.

She said that she believed she could “win over it”, and called upon Australia to adopt the laws of the US state where she lived, California, to allow medicinal marijuana.

Olivia and John in Grease
Olivia and John in Grease. Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John started out as a country pop singer, and even represented the UK at Eurovision in the mid-1970s. She went on to win four Grammys and sold over 100 million records.

She became best known for her starring role of Sandy in 1978's Grease, opposite her lifelong friend John Travolta. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role, and performed the song 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at the 1979 Oscars.

She was born in Cambridge, England, in 1948, and her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six.

Olivia Newton-John is survived by her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi.

John Travolta has paid tribute, writing on Instagram that she "made all of our lives so much better".

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he wrote.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

Olivia Newton Johj

Olivia Newton-John facts: Grease singer's age, husband, daughter, net worth and more revealed
Olivia Newton John's best songs

Olivia Newton-John's 10 best songs ever, ranked

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were great friends

Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta leads tributes with emotional post about his Grease co-star
When Andy Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang a sizzling duet of Bee Gees hit 'Rest Your Love On Me'

When Andy Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang a sizzling duet of Bee Gees hit 'Rest Your Love On Me'
14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

Eurovision

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Westlife sing ABBA at Wembley

Westlife singing an ABBA medley is surprisingly perfect

Matt Goss will take part in Strictly 2022

Bros singer Matt Goss confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Matt Goss facts: Bros singer's age, wife, net worth and career revealed

Judith Durham has died

The Seekers singer Judith Durham has died, aged 79

Elton John and Madonna's feud explained: Why the pop legends fell out

Elton John and Madonna's feud explained: Why the pop legends fell out

