Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos
12 March 2021, 13:49
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were being interviewed five years after the movie Grease in 1983, when they couldn't stop laughing at each other's terrible maths skills.
A video of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta making eachother laugh hysterically has resurfaced online.
The adorable clip from 1983 shows the two Grease stars in an interview five years after the movie's release, as they try and count the years and doing simple maths.
The video sees John Travolta fail in predicting how old children are now who were not yet born when Grease was released, as Olivia Newton-John immediately starts to rib him about his maths skills.
The interview then descends into chaos as the pair cannot stop laughing and making jokes at each others expense, with John Travolta calling himself the "dumbest actor that ever lived."
He then went on to rib his own intelligence by referring to his pilot's licence:"....and I fly a jet plane" when Olivia chimes in saying: "and I go up with him" as the two continue to hysterically crack up.
"Well then you're really stupid," John laughs breathlessly as the two then try to continue the interview, but are by now laughing so hard that Olivia's sides begin to hurt.
Olivia gestures to Travolta and says to the camera, "This is a typical day..." as the video comes to an end.
The video comes after the two Grease stars revealed what happened behind the scenes while filming the movie in 1977 and addressed romance rumours.
Olivia was 28-years-old and John was 23-years-old when they filmed Grease and the pair were on the edge of superstardom while shooting the movie.
"We were both with other people when we were filming and I think, respectfully, it just didn’t happen," Olivia Newton-John explained on the Mamma Mia No Filter podcast in 2018.
"I think it was good, because I think it kept the tension there and the chemistry. It might have been a real disaster had we decided to date or we had a falling out or something."
"So I think it was just as well that it didn’t happen. But we’re still great friends."
John Travolta himself has since spoken about the real-life chemistry he had with Olivia Newton-John.
Watch the hilarious John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John interview video below:
In 2019, when the pair were filming a Q&A session, his answer was a firm "yes!" when asked if there was sexual tension on set.
“I think you saw that in ‘You’re the One That I Want,'” Travolta said, referring to the highly charged duet Sandy and Danny performed at the end of Grease: “There’s almost resolve [of] that tension right there.”
The Grease co-stars are still very close after forty years and even famously reunited in LA in 2002 to sing their classic hit ‘You’re The One That I Want’ and when Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer, John Travolta was there to support her.
Speaking in 2018, Olivia said: “He’s been wonderful. He calls and checks up on me."
“He came to one of my shows — right before this happened, actually, right before my diagnosis.
"I saw him and I was hobbling around the dinner table because I was having trouble sitting down. And he was concerned," adding that he “called her up with some ideas of people to see.”
John Travolta speaks very highly of Olivia: “She’s always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions,” he said after her cancer diagnosis.
“I know her so well. If we all put our intentions for her to get through this, she will feel it and it will support her. We love her and she loves us.”