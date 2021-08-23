John Travolta reveals heartbreaking conversation he had with 10-year-old son after wife's death

23 August 2021, 13:00

John Travolta reveals heartbreaking conversation he had with 10-year-old son after wife's death
John Travolta reveals heartbreaking conversation he had with 10-year-old son after wife's death. Picture: Instagram: @johntravolta
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Grease icon John Travolta has opened up about how he’s been helping his children with their grief following the loss of their mother Kelly Preston.

John Travolta’s late wife was actress Kelly Preston, and the couple had three children together. They lost their oldest son Jett in 2009, and Kelly passed away last year in 2020 following a battle with cancer. John is now a single parent to Ella and Ben.

Speaking on Hart to Heart, John revealed a heartbreaking conversation that he had with his youngest child Ben. Amidst his grief, Ben told his father that he was worried about losing him as well.

Read more: 10 secrets about Grease you probably never knew

John told host and comedian Kevin Hart that during a walk with Ben his son mentioned that he was “afraid” of his dad passing away as well.

“He said to me once, 'Because mum passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,’” John explained.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.”

He continued: "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay’.”

Read more: When Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited after 24 years to sing ‘You’re The One That I Want’

John told Ben that both Kelly and Jett were “too young” when they died and said that death is “part of life”.

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he added.

"So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

When Kelly passed away, John shared an emotional and thoughtful statement about his wife and her “courageous fight” with cancer.

Read more: John Travolta shares heartbreaking tribute to his wife Kelly Preston 10 months after her death

It reads: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

7-year-old Victoria gave a stunning rendition of Mariah Carey's hit 'Hero' on The Voice Kids semi-final

The Voice Kids: Tiny girl, 7, stuns judges with mind-blowing cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ - video

The Voice

You’ve Got Mail was a romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan from 1998.

10 fascinating facts you didn't know about You’ve Got Mail starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan
Debra Winger and Madonna A League of Their Own 1992 movie

How Madonna's casting in A League of Their Own caused its leading star to quit

Madonna

Barbra Streisand explains why she was not a fan of Lady Gaga's A Star is Born remake

Barbra Streisand isn't a fan of Lady Gaga's A Star is Born remake: "I thought it was the wrong idea"

Barbra Streisand

Skye Dakota Thomas stars as a young Aretha Franklin in Respect

Who plays young Aretha Franklin in Respect? Meet the talented Skye Dakota Turner

Aretha Franklin

More on Smooth

The Everly Brothers had a very public feud

How The Everly Brothers repaired their broken relationship after breaking up during a live concert

Music

UB40's Brian Travers has died

UB40 star Brian Travers has died aged 62 after cancer battle

Music

Don Everly has passed away

Don Everly of legendary duo The Everly Brothers has died, aged 84

Music

Freddie Mercury and his parents

Who were Freddie Mercury's parents? Queen singer's family explained

Freddie Mercury

The 10 greatest and smoothest saxophone solos in pop music ever

The 10 greatest and smoothest sax solo songs in pop music ever

Song Lists

Crowded House's 1996 farewell show

Why this fantastic and tearful Crowded House performance of 'Don't Dream It's Over' is utterly tragic

Music