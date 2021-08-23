John Travolta reveals heartbreaking conversation he had with 10-year-old son after wife's death

By Hannah Lovejoy

Grease icon John Travolta has opened up about how he’s been helping his children with their grief following the loss of their mother Kelly Preston.

John Travolta’s late wife was actress Kelly Preston, and the couple had three children together. They lost their oldest son Jett in 2009, and Kelly passed away last year in 2020 following a battle with cancer. John is now a single parent to Ella and Ben.

Speaking on Hart to Heart, John revealed a heartbreaking conversation that he had with his youngest child Ben. Amidst his grief, Ben told his father that he was worried about losing him as well.

John told host and comedian Kevin Hart that during a walk with Ben his son mentioned that he was “afraid” of his dad passing away as well.

“He said to me once, 'Because mum passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,’” John explained.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.”

He continued: "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay’.”

John told Ben that both Kelly and Jett were “too young” when they died and said that death is “part of life”.

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he added.

"So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

When Kelly passed away, John shared an emotional and thoughtful statement about his wife and her “courageous fight” with cancer.

It reads: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”