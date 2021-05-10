John Travolta shares heartbreaking tribute to his wife Kelly Preston 10 months after her death

John Travolta has thanked his wife Kelly Preston for their three kids in a moving post almost a year after he death. Picture: Getty/John Travolta/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

John Travolta has penned an emotional tribute to his late wife as he celebrates US Mother's Day almost a year after he death from cancer in July 2020.

The Pulp Fiction star took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his late wife on the first Mother's Day since she died from breast cancer, aged 57.

Travolta shared two images of his wife and their children on Sunday (May 9) alongside some poignant words.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," he wrote.

"Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day."

The first photo shared by the 67-year-old actor showed John Travolta with his wife Kelly Preston and their children Ella Bleu, now 21, and their newborn son Benjamin who is now 10.

The second shot is a heartbreaking picture of husband and wife laughing with their son Jett who died aged 16.

The Pulp Fiction star took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his late wife on the first Mother's Day since she died from breast cancer, aged 57. Pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

John Travolta and his wife kelly Preston had been married for 19-years after first meeting on the set of the movie The Experts in 1987. Pictured in 1991. Picture: Getty

Jett Travolta suffered from autism and tragically died after having a seizure at his parents home in the Bahamas in 2009.

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston had been married for 19-years after first meeting on the set of the movie The Experts in 1987.

The Hollywood star recently opened up about the loss of his wife's death in an interview in the May issue of Esquire Spain.

"I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal," he said.

"Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing."

Speaking about his children, Travolta added: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives.

"It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession,' he said. 'Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

The post about his wife comes just weeks after John Travolta posted a tribute to his son Jet on what would have been his 29th birthday.

The Grease actor posted a black and white photo of him and his son of them to Instagram on April 14, with the caption: "Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you."

