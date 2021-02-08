John Travolta recreates iconic 'Grease' dance with daughter Ella, in sweet father-daughter moment

8 February 2021, 11:52

John Travolta recreates iconic 'Grease' with daughter Ella, in sweet father-daughter moment
John Travolta recreates iconic 'Grease' with daughter Ella, in sweet father-daughter moment. Picture: Paramount Pictures / YouTube

Decades after its release, John Travolta reprised his role as Danny Zuko for a reenactment of the hand jive dance scene from 'Grease'.

John Travolta and his daughter have recreated one of the most iconic dance scenes from Grease.

The 66-year-old actor stepped back into the dancing shoes of his T-Birds character Danny Zuko to reenact that famous 'Born to Hand Jive' routine from the 1978 hit film.

But dancing alongside him for the Super Bowl advert wasn’t Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, but instead his only daughter, 20-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta (watch below).

The memorable on-screen moment was given a modern twist by replacing the original tune with 'Sunday Best' by American pop duo Surfaces, but the nostalgia from the musical romantic comedy was still there...

But dancing alongside him for a Super Bowl advert wasn't Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, but instead his only daughter, 20-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta.
But dancing alongside him for a Super Bowl advert wasn’t Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, but instead his only daughter, 20-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta. Picture: Paramount Pictures

The father-daughter appearance begins with Ella explaining to her dad how to work a phone, as they prepare to record their dance moves.

And when the pair's quick routine comes to an end, American businesswoman Martha Stewart comments: "He's still got it."

The video was included as part of the Super Bowl advert for Scotts & Miracle-Gro.

John and Ella starred alongside other famous faces, including actors Leslie David Baker and Carl Weathers, and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.

John Travolta and his daughter have recreated one of the most iconic dance scenes from 'Grease'.
John Travolta and his daughter have recreated one of the most iconic dance scenes from 'Grease'. Picture: YouTube / Scotts Lawn
The 66-year-old actor stepped back into the dancing shoes of his T-Birds character Danny Zuko to reenact that famous 'Born to Hand Jive' routine from the 1978 hit film.
The 66-year-old actor stepped back into the dancing shoes of his T-Birds character Danny Zuko to reenact that famous 'Born to Hand Jive' routine from the 1978 hit film. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Who is John Travolta's daughter?

Ella Bleu Travolta is the child of John and American actor Kelly Preston.

Preston died at the age of 57 in July last year, after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

The couple were married for 29 years, and welcomed Ella into the world on April 3, 2000.

Like both of her parents, Ella is also an actor. The 20-year-old has starred in two movies, according to her IMDB page, Old Dogs and Eye for an Eye.

In both films she appeared alongside her dad.

John Travolta and family in 2018.
John Travolta and family in 2018. Picture: Getty

Does John Travolta have any other children?

The Grease star had two other children with Preston, Benjamin and Jett, but tragically lost their eldest son, Jett, in 2009.

Jett had a history of seizures and was just 16 years old when passed away.

According to reports, their son died in 2009 after hitting his head in a bathtub while having a seizure.

John's other son, Benjamin, recently celebrated his 10th birthday. Benjamin was born on November 23, 2010.

The doting father shared a rare snap of his youngest on Instagram to celebrate the day.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" Travolta captioned the post.

