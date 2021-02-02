Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting the coronavirus vaccine

2 February 2021, 10:21 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 10:35

Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting coronavirus vaccine
Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Getty

The Grease singer has said she has no plans to receive the coronavirus vaccine, in an interview alongside her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

Olivia Newton-John has revealed she currently has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

When asked in an interview with Australian-based newspaper The Herald Sun if she planned to get the vaccination, the 72-year-old singer responded: "Not at this point, no."

The Grease star didn't expand on her reasoning behind why she won't be receiving the injection.

Olivia was joined in the interview by her 35-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who shared some of her own opinions about the vaccine.

Read more: Olivia Newton-John releases gorgeous new duet with daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine, the 'Grease' star revealed in a recent interview
Olivia Newton-John has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine, the 'Grease' star revealed in a recent interview. Picture: Getty

Read more: When Barry Gibb led the Bee Gees in singing ‘Grease’ to a moved Olivia Newton-John in the crowd

"I'm anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines," Lattanzi told the publication.

The singer, who recently duetted with her mother on a new single, runs a medicinal cannabis farm.

Read more: When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious

Chloe has also stated that she believes "real medicine is what comes from the earth".

Just last week, Newton-John shared a brand new song featuring her daughter.

Olivia Newton-John has revealed she currently has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Olivia Newton-John has revealed she currently has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Getty

Read more: Olivia Newton-John dismisses claims Grease is sexist: 'It's just a girl in love with a guy'

The British-Australian musician is hoping to spread a loving message with her new song 'The Window in the Wall'.

It sees the mother-daughter duo singing about healing in difficult times, and is the latest collaboration from Olivia and Chloe, who is Olivia's daughter with actor Matt Lattanzi.

Read more: When Andy Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang a sizzling duet of Bee Gees hit ‘Rest Your Love On Me’

Olivia said: "I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe.

"The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!"

More from Olivia Newton-John

See more More from Olivia Newton-John

As the Bee Gees begin to play the classic track 'Grease', the lighting crew shone a spotlight on Olivia Newton-John in the audience.

When Barry Gibb led the Bee Gees in singing ‘Grease’ to a moved Olivia Newton-John in the crowd

Bee Gees

Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe's new song

Olivia Newton-John releases gorgeous new duet with daughter Chloe Lattanzi
The energy between Olivia Newton-John and Andy Gibb is palpable and lead to them recording a single for Andy's new album just a few months later.

When Andy Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang a sizzling duet of Bee Gees hit ‘Rest Your Love On Me’
Olivia Newton-John has dismissed sexist claims about Grease

Olivia Newton-John dismisses claims Grease is sexist: 'It's just a girl in love with a guy'
Grease

Where are the cast of Grease now over 40 years later?

Features

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lisa Stansfield in 1990

Lisa Stansfield facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and more revealed

Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber's best hit songs

10 hit songs that were written by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Song Lists

Eric Church

Eric Church facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, songs and more revealed

Country

George Michael final concert: Watch video of star's last "perfect" performance

Watch George Michael's last ever concert, where his final words were heartbreakingly poignant

George Michael

94-year-old Tony Bennett has publically revealed he is suffering from alzheimer's disease in Twitter post

Tony Bennett, 94, reveals he has Alzheimer's Disease

Music