Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting the coronavirus vaccine

Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Getty

The Grease singer has said she has no plans to receive the coronavirus vaccine, in an interview alongside her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

Olivia Newton-John has revealed she currently has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

When asked in an interview with Australian-based newspaper The Herald Sun if she planned to get the vaccination, the 72-year-old singer responded: "Not at this point, no."

The Grease star didn't expand on her reasoning behind why she won't be receiving the injection.

Olivia was joined in the interview by her 35-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who shared some of her own opinions about the vaccine.

Olivia Newton-John has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine, the 'Grease' star revealed in a recent interview. Picture: Getty

"I'm anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines," Lattanzi told the publication.

The singer, who recently duetted with her mother on a new single, runs a medicinal cannabis farm.

Chloe has also stated that she believes "real medicine is what comes from the earth".

Just last week, Newton-John shared a brand new song featuring her daughter.

Olivia Newton-John has revealed she currently has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Getty

The British-Australian musician is hoping to spread a loving message with her new song 'The Window in the Wall'.

It sees the mother-daughter duo singing about healing in difficult times, and is the latest collaboration from Olivia and Chloe, who is Olivia's daughter with actor Matt Lattanzi.

Olivia said: "I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe.

"The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!"