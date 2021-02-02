On Air Now
2 February 2021, 10:21 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 10:35
The Grease singer has said she has no plans to receive the coronavirus vaccine, in an interview alongside her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.
Olivia Newton-John has revealed she currently has no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine.
When asked in an interview with Australian-based newspaper The Herald Sun if she planned to get the vaccination, the 72-year-old singer responded: "Not at this point, no."
The Grease star didn't expand on her reasoning behind why she won't be receiving the injection.
Olivia was joined in the interview by her 35-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who shared some of her own opinions about the vaccine.
"I'm anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines," Lattanzi told the publication.
The singer, who recently duetted with her mother on a new single, runs a medicinal cannabis farm.
Chloe has also stated that she believes "real medicine is what comes from the earth".
Just last week, Newton-John shared a brand new song featuring her daughter.
The British-Australian musician is hoping to spread a loving message with her new song 'The Window in the Wall'.
It sees the mother-daughter duo singing about healing in difficult times, and is the latest collaboration from Olivia and Chloe, who is Olivia's daughter with actor Matt Lattanzi.
Olivia said: "I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe.
"The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!"
