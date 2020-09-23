When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Bee Gees wrote 'Islands in the Stream' for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, but that hasn't stopped Barry Gibb from belting it out every now and then.

One such performance saw Sir Barry Gibb team up with good friend Olivia Newton-John at a charity concert, and the result was pure musical joy.

The moment happened at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, to raise funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.

The event was held simultaneously at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Barry Gibb headlined the Sydney event, performing many classic Bee Gees hits including 'Jive Talkin'' and 'You Should Be Dancing'.

In the middle of his set, Barry welcomed Olivia to the stage for a one-off performance of the classic Kenny and Dolly duet. Watch the song below:

Describing Olivia as "the greatest female singer in the world" and "a true artist who I've admired all my life", Barry was clearly very pleased to be duetting with the Grease icon.

Barry and Olivia have been friends for decades. In fact, they also teamed up for the duet 'Face to Face' in 1984 for his solo Now Voyager album.