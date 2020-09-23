When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious

23 September 2020, 15:27 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 15:34

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009
Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Bee Gees wrote 'Islands in the Stream' for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, but that hasn't stopped Barry Gibb from belting it out every now and then.

One such performance saw Sir Barry Gibb team up with good friend Olivia Newton-John at a charity concert, and the result was pure musical joy.

The moment happened at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, to raise funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.

Read more: 8 songs you didn't know were written by Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees

The event was held simultaneously at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Barry Gibb headlined the Sydney event, performing many classic Bee Gees hits including 'Jive Talkin'' and 'You Should Be Dancing'.

In the middle of his set, Barry welcomed Olivia to the stage for a one-off performance of the classic Kenny and Dolly duet. Watch the song below:

Describing Olivia as "the greatest female singer in the world" and "a true artist who I've admired all my life", Barry was clearly very pleased to be duetting with the Grease icon.

Read more: The Story of... 'Islands in the Stream'

Barry and Olivia have been friends for decades. In fact, they also teamed up for the duet 'Face to Face' in 1984 for his solo Now Voyager album.

Last Played Songs

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Features

This was the Bee Gees first ever national TV performance in 1960

Bee Gees first TV gig: Teenage Barry Gibb and 10 year olds Robin and Maurice sing in 1960
The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998

Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV - video
Stephen Gibb pictured with his father Barry Gibb when he was a child. Right, Barry Gibb

Bee Gees: Barry Gibb's ex-addict son reveals he was homeless and ate food from bins on recovery podcast
Bee Gees - How Deep is Your Love

The Story of... 'How Deep is Your Love' by Bee Gees

The Story of...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Four Seasons

The 10 greatest Frankie Valli and Four Seasons songs, ranked

Song Lists

TV weatherman shocked after Rick Astley hears him say he's 'not a fan'

TV weatherman slags off Rick Astley, not realising he was listening

TV & Film

The Four Seasons

Four Seasons star Tommy DeVito dies aged 92 after COVID-19 battle

Music

John Lennon’s 'attention-seeking killer' Mark Chapman apologises for murder: 'I’m sorry'

John Lennon’s 'attention-seeking killer' Mark Chapman apologises for murder: 'I’m sorry'

John Lennon

Fred and Tim Williams

These twins reacting to classic music on YouTube is a joy - who are Fred and Tim Williams?

Music