John Travolta beams with pride as daughter Ella releases her new single 'Dizzy' this week

Ella Travolta looks almost identical to her late mother Kelly Preston. Picture: Ella Travolta/Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Ella Travolta is following in the footsteps of her famous parents with the release of her new music this week.

The only daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston revealed she was set to carve a career out in music last November.

She shared a snippet of her upcoming single 'Dizzy' on her TikTok channel, where she sat behind a piano and performed her song solo.

At the time Ella wrote that she'd been working on the project for the past year, and it was "very dear to [her] heart."

Under the name 'Ella Bleu', the time has now come for her music to be heard by the world.

And her father John couldn't be prouder.

Ahead of the song's release on January 7th, Grease and Saturday Night Fever legend Travolta beamed with pride about his daughter's creative achievements:

"I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing! Your thrilled Dad ❤️❤️❤️" he posted at the time.

The Travolta's have been through an incredibly painful few years with the loss of mother and wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in July 2020 at the age of 57, after a private battle with the disease.

But the family now have a renewed optimism with aspiring actress and musician Ella set for stardom.

Given the struggle she's been through at such a young age, John couldn't be prouder of his only daughter, saying after the death of his wife Kelly:

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous."

"I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that's a valid contribution."

Ella's single 'Dizzy' references the epic Bill Withers song 'Ain't No Sunshine', which is perhaps in response to the loss of her mother.

And Ella bears a striking resemblance to the late Kelly Preston, with her dad John sharing photos of the two as they welcomed in New Year together.

Fans of the Jerry Maguire and Twins actress commented on the likeness between the two, with one saying: "You are so beautiful. You look just like your mother. Just gorgeous girl."

Another wrote: "You look just like your mom. Absolutely Beautiful."

After announcing the tragic loss of his beautiful wife in 2022, John bravely declared in an interview: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

Let's hope after several years of hardship that Ella, and the Travolta family, continue to flourish.

'Dizzy' is set for release on 7th January with an EP expected to follow. You can pre-save the song here.