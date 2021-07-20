Grease is getting an official prequel TV series about the Pink Ladies

Grease is getting a TV prequel. Picture: Paramount

By Tom Eames

Rise of the Pink Ladies will be a 10-part series that will be set four years before the 1978 musical.

Dig out your favourite pink jacket, as Grease is the word once again.

Streaming service Paramount+ has confirmed plans for the Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new TV series that will serve as a prequel to Grease, which made international stars of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Grease famously starred Olivia as Sandy, a new member of the Pink Ladies, a rebellious girl gang who dated their male counterparts, the T-Birds, of which Danny (Travolta) was their leader.

The Pink Ladies were completed by Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Frenchy (Didi Conn), Jan (Jamie Donnelly), and Marty (Dinah Manoff).

The Pink Ladies. Picture: Paramount

The group also performed some of the film's most famous songs including 'Summer Nights', 'Look At Me I'm Sandra Dee' and 'There Are Worse Things I Can Do'.

Each episode of the new TV series will be an hour long, and will be written by Annabel Oakes, best known for her work on Netflix’s series Atypical, according to Vanity Fair.

Oakes will executive produce the series alongside Marty Bowen and Erik Feig, who are also working on a separate Grease prequel film, Summer Lovin’.

This film will be set three-and-half years after the Rise of the Pink Ladies and will follow Danny and Sandy's holiday romance which is seen briefly at the start of Grease.

Meanwhile, this film and TV series will follow HBO Max's further plan to broadcast yet another TV spin-off series set at Rydell High.

That TV musical series, called Grease: Rydell High, will be set in the 1950s but will be a different take on the original film, featuring some of the same characters.