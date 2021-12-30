Bill Withers' 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Bill Withers was one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

Following his sad passing at the age of 81, we've picked Bill Withers' very best songs that we will never get enough of hearing, from the uplifting to the heartbreaking.

The Same Love That Made Me Laugh From his album +'Justments, this track was released as a single and was later covered by Diana Ross three years later.

I Wish You Well This was the underrated opening track and lead single from Bill's album Making Music in 1975. The soul and disco number gave him a minor hit in the States at the time.

Harlem This is the powerful opening track to Bill's debut album Just as I Am, giving new fans an instant glimpse at his talent.

Use Me This song was a number two hit for Bill in 1972, and was later covered by Grace Jones in 1981. In it, he complains about the advice of his friends, who have made it "their appointed duty" to talk him out of a romantic relationship they see as one-sided, and how the singer is "used".

Grandma's Hands Written by Bill about his grandmother, this song was produced by Booker T Jones. His maternal grandfather, Grackus Monroe Galloway, had been born into slavery. As a boy, Bill would attend church with his grandmother Lula. He later said: “It was spontaneous singing, there was nothing programmed. People got up and sang and everybody would join in. It was my favourite kind of singing.” It was later sampled as the hook in Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity’ in 1996.

Who Is He (And What is He To You)? This song finds Bill angry and accusatory, as he thinks his partner has been cheating on him. He later explained: “Stan McKenney sent those lyrics to me in the mail. "I’ve gotten a gazillion things in the mail and that’s the only one I’ve ever done something with, because I could see it. If I don’t see it, it doesn’t occur to me, so I don’t attempt to say it.” It was later used in the soundtrack for Jackie Brown.

Just the Two of Us A collaboration with Grover Washington Jr, this was another number two hit for Bill in 1981. The laid back love song has been covered by a host of artists, most famously by Will Smith as a tribute to his son.

Lean on Me His first and only number one single on both the soul singles and the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, this soul anthem was inspired by his childhood in the coal-mining town of Slab Fork, West Virginia. He later told Songfacts: "I bought a little piano and I was sitting there just running my fingers up and down the piano. In the course of doing the music, that phrase crossed my mind, so then you go back and say, 'OK, I like the way that phrase, Lean On Me, sounds with this song.'"

Lovely Day Released in 1977, this summer tune is notable for Bill's amazing sustained note towards the end, which at 18 seconds long, is one of the longest ever recorded. Bonus fact: 'Ghostbusters' star Ray Parker Jr played guitar on the song!