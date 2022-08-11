'Devastated' Barry Gibb breaks silence on Olivia Newton-John's death: 'She was my sister'

The Bee Gee star, who performed many times with Olivia Newton-John, gave a statement referring to her as his 'sister'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Bee Gees singer has spoken out about the untimely death of his friend Olivia Newton-John.

Barry Gibb has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

The Bee Gees star, who performed many times with Olivia, gave a statement referring to her as his 'sister'.

Barry, 75, accompanied his statement about the star with a photo of the pair singing together at a UNICEF gig in 1979.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Barry said: "I’m devastated by the loss of my dearest friend Olivia Newton-John.

"We lived through the same journey growing up in Australia and relishing every moment of it.

"We knew time was short and that time spent together was priceless.

"Olivia, you will always be my sister and we will meet again. Love and light, Barry ❤️"

There have been many moments between the duo caught on camera, with the pair collaborating many times.

Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb and Barry Gibb practising backstage in 1981. Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John pictured with her husband (left) and Barry Gibb (right) in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John pictured performing together in 2009. Picture: Getty

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John gave us some beautiful duets, but their version of 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' in 2009 may just beat all the others.

Olivia also duetted with Barry's brother Andy Gibb in 1979, with the pair sitting opposite one other on high chairs for a stunningly heartfelt performance of the delicate Bee Gees song 'Rest Your Love On Me'.

And back in 1978, Barry Gibb famously lead brother Robin and Maurice Gibb in a stunning rendition of the Bee Gees' 1978 hit 'Grease' on stage in Las Vegas as Olivia sang along from the audience.

Olivia Newton-John and Barry Gibb attend the 2011 G'Day USA Los Angeles black tie gala at The Hollywood Palladium on January 22, 2011. Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and the disease returned again in 2017.

The devastating news of Olivia's death was shared by her husband John Easterling, who told the world in a statement on August 8: "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."