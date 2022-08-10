Grease 'Frenchy' star Didi Conn shares touching final message from Olivia Newton-John

By Giorgina Hamilton

Didi Conn has revealed her last conversations with Olivia Newton-John before her death.

Grease actress, Didi Conn, has spoken out about the final touching text messages between her and Dame Olivia Newton-John before the singer died on August 8, 2022.

The actress, who played Frenchy in Grease, revealed the pair had emailed sweet messages in the weeks leading up to her death.

The pair had been firm friends since starring in Grease together in 1978.

Olivia was at her Californian horse ranch with her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi, in the weeks leading up to her passing.

Didi, 71, appeared on Good Morning America and told show hosts that Olivia could no longer walk in her final days.

"She told me that her health was, you know, she wasn’t walking anymore and she had full-time care but her husband John and her daughter Chloe were there all the time, and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted," Conn said.

The actress went on to reveal the final moving messages between the pair.

Didi Conn and Olivia Newton-John had been firm friends since starring in Grease together in 1978. Picture: Getty

Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing and Didi Conn pictured in 1998. Picture: Getty

"Last time I was in contact with Olivia was by text and I said, 'I hope you know you’re in my heart, always,'" she told The Mirror.

"And she wrote back, 'And you are in mine'. That was our last message on July 5th."

"Olivia’s death feels so personal to me and so many other people because she cared so much. Her heart was so big," she added.

Didi's revelation comes after fellow Grease star Stockard Channing, who played Pink Lady Rizzo, paid tribute to Olivia.

"I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being," she said in a statement to People Magazine.

Olivia, Didi and Stanning pictured in 1977. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Newton-John pictured with John Travolta in 1977. Picture: Getty

"Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and the disease returned again in 2017.

The devastating news of Olivia's death at the age of 73 was shared by her husband John Easterling, who told the world in a statement: "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."