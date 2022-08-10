Olivia Newton-John's incredible final act of charity before her death revealed

Olivia Newton-John committed a huge portion of her personal fortune to her cancer foundation and wellness centre. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Olivia Newton-John was a prolific philanthropist, donating millions of dollars to cancer charities throughout her lifetime.

The Grease star, 73, was the founder of The Olivia Newton-John Foundation for cancer research and a cancer wellness centre in Australia, and never let an opportunity for raising money for the cause slip by.

The singer, who tragically died on August 8 after a 30-year battle with cancer, created the foundation in 2012, and after finding out her cancer had progressed to stage VI in 2019, threw herself into raising funds for the cause in the last years of her life.

In an incredible final act of kindness, it's been revealed that three years before her death Olivia Newton-John committed a huge portion of her personal fortune to the foundation and wellness centre.

Olivia Newton-John pictured inside her Southern California home during Covid lockdown in 2020. Picture: Getty

The star's favourite home, her 12-acre horse ranch in California, was listed for $5.4 million in 2019 however Olivia then decided it was where she wanted to spend her final days (pictured). Picture: Village Properties

Pictured: Olivia Newton-John's 12-acre estate. Picture: Village Properties

Olivia raised the money by selling-off her large portfolio of real estate, the New York Post reports.

The star's favourite home, her 12-acre horse ranch in California, was listed for $5.4 million in 2019, however Olivia changed her mind and decided it was where she wanted to spend her final days.

Instead, records show that the singer transferred ownership of the estate to her husband John Easterling, who then re-financed the mortgage with $2.5 million left on the home.

Olivia and John had bought the four-bedroom Santa Ynez property for $4.69 million in 2015 and the incredible home also included a guest house, barn, horse stables, and a pool.

Just a month after listing her California home, July 2019 saw the British-born star – who relocated to Australia at the age of 14 – put her Australian property on the market.

The 189-acre farm in New South Wales was a retreat for Olivia, John and her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, 36, who she had with first husband, Matt Lattanzi.

Records show that the singer transferred ownership of the her Californian estate to her husband John Easterling (pictured), who then re-financed the mortgage with $2.5 million left on the home. Picture: Getty

Olivia also sold her French-style home in New South Wales, Australia (pictured). Picture: McGrath/Top Ten Real Estate

The couple bought the land in the 1980s and totally remodelled the home in the early 2000s, turning the estate into a stunning French-inspired sprawling compound.

Just a month after listing the home, the Australian property sold for $4.6 million.

The Californian home became the place Olivia would spend her last days, surrounded by friends and family in the tranquillity of the San Ynez Valley, before her death on Monday, August 8, 2022.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," a statement by her husband John said.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Throughout her lifetime Olivia Newton-John poured many millions of dollars into cancer funding – particularly in her home country of Australia.

The Australian property sold for $4.6 million. Picture: McGrath/Top Ten Real Estate

They couple bought the land in the 1980's and totally remodelled the home in the early 2000's. Picture: McGrath/Top Ten Real Estate

The Grease star, 73, was the founder of The Olivia Newton-John Foundation for cancer research and a cancer wellness centre in Australia. Picture: onjfoundationfund.org

The star founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne’s Austin Hospital in 2012.

The facility cost an incredible $189 million and was brought into fruition through state, federal and philanthropic funding.

A spokesperson from Austin Health, which runs the ONJ centre, released a statement upon her death, giving thanks and announcing the centre will hold a memorial for the star.

"Olivia touched the lives of many people across Australia and the world, but none more so than our cancer services staff and patients at the Olivia Newton-John Centre, who she encouraged, inspired and supported every day," the statement reads.

"We are incredibly grateful for the special relationship we had with Olivia for many years. Her generous support and gift provided hope and changed the lives of thousands of cancer patients here at Austin Health.

The 189-acre farm in New South Wales was a retreat for Olivia, John and her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, 36, (pictured) who she had with first husband, Matt Lattanzi. Picture: Getty

"She was the light at the end of the tunnel for many, many people."

"Since the ONJ Centre opened, thousands of cancer patients have come through the doors and accessed the world-leading services. Olivia's dream was supporting people with cancer person through supportive wellness therapies.

"Olivia was a driving force to win over cancer, for treating the whole person and looking after their mind, spirit and body. Having the opportunity to meet Olivia was a joy, her kindness and light was irrepressible."

"The ONJ Centre was her dream, and we are proud of everything we achieved together. We will continue our work to honour her legacy," the statement continues.