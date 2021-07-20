Olivia Newton-John says she is feeling "very good" in ongoing cancer recovery

20 July 2021, 09:51

Olivia Newton-John in 2013
Olivia Newton-John in 2013. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Olivia Newton-John has credited her husband John Easterling for helping her continued battle with cancer.

This is Olivia Newton-John's third bout of cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. The cancer returned in 2013, and again in 2017 when it had progressed to stage four.

Olivia is married to John Easterling, the founder of the Amazon Herb Company, and she has praised him with helping her manage the pain associated with her illness.

Olivia Newton-John with husband John Easterling in 2012
Olivia Newton-John with husband John Easterling in 2012. Picture: Getty

"My husband makes me tinctures that help me immensely with pain, inflammation, sleep and anxiety," the singer told Closer.

Read more: Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John after cancer update

"I'd like to research all that and find out what else is going on because I feel good."

Olivia married John, a former so-called 'treasure hunter', in 2008. She also revealed she takes "a lot of herbs" for her breast cancer, as well as conventional treatments like radiation.

"Over the last 10 years, I've used cannabis," she added. "I've also been eating vegan because my daughter [Chloe Lattanzi] was visiting me and she's a vegan. I feel very good."

The star is an advocate of medical cannabis, something she says has been a big help during her treatment, alongside surgery, chemo and radiotherapy.

Olivia and her husband John Easterling recently launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

Watch: When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious

The foundation funds research into plant-based medicine and other holistic and wellness therapies, and is "determined to discover kinder ways to prevent, treat and cure all cancers".

More from Olivia Newton-John

See more More from Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton Johj

Olivia Newton-John facts: Grease singer's age, husband, daughter, net worth and more revealed
Olivia Newton John's best songs

Olivia Newton-John's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Michael Ball, Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John all did Eurovision in the past

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

Eurovision

One eagle-eyed fan has spotted a very – shall we say 'ballsy' – wardrobe malfunction in one scene from Grease 2 that has seemingly slipped anyone's notice for almost 40 years (pictured right).

Shocking X-rated wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 movie spotted 39 years after its release

TV & Film

Clockwise from Left to Right: George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston

These 17 candid photos of '80s pop stars having fun together will take you right back in time

Features

Vidoe has resurfaced of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta laughing hysterically during a Grease interview in 1983 (pictured)

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's parents, husband, tattoos and death explained

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse died in 2011

The story of Amy Winehouse's tragic death at the age of 27, 10 years later

Amy Winehouse

Smooth Icons 2021

Smooth Icons 2021: Vote for your favourite artists in our top 100 countdown

Music

Freddie Mercury pictured backstage at the famous Slane Castle, Ireland concert on July 5, 1986.

Backstage pass: Snapshots of Freddie Mercury's weird and wonderful life on tour

Queen

Amy Winehouse's life is set to be explored in a new documentary

Reclaiming Amy: Amy Winehouse’s mum will open up about singer’s life in new documentary

Amy Winehouse