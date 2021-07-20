Olivia Newton-John says she is feeling "very good" in ongoing cancer recovery

Olivia Newton-John in 2013. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Olivia Newton-John has credited her husband John Easterling for helping her continued battle with cancer.

This is Olivia Newton-John's third bout of cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. The cancer returned in 2013, and again in 2017 when it had progressed to stage four.

Olivia is married to John Easterling, the founder of the Amazon Herb Company, and she has praised him with helping her manage the pain associated with her illness.

Olivia Newton-John with husband John Easterling in 2012. Picture: Getty

"My husband makes me tinctures that help me immensely with pain, inflammation, sleep and anxiety," the singer told Closer.

"I'd like to research all that and find out what else is going on because I feel good."

Olivia married John, a former so-called 'treasure hunter', in 2008. She also revealed she takes "a lot of herbs" for her breast cancer, as well as conventional treatments like radiation.

"Over the last 10 years, I've used cannabis," she added. "I've also been eating vegan because my daughter [Chloe Lattanzi] was visiting me and she's a vegan. I feel very good."

The star is an advocate of medical cannabis, something she says has been a big help during her treatment, alongside surgery, chemo and radiotherapy.

Olivia and her husband John Easterling recently launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

The foundation funds research into plant-based medicine and other holistic and wellness therapies, and is "determined to discover kinder ways to prevent, treat and cure all cancers".