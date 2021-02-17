Olivia Newton-John shares positive update on third cancer treatment: 'I feel wonderful'

By Sian Moore

The singer and actress opened up about her treatment for stage-four metastatic breast cancer, revealing that she is "feeling wonderful".

Olivia Newton-John has opened up about living with cancer in a recent interview.

The 72 year-year-old singer was joined by her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi for an interview on The One Show on Tuesday (February 16), when she gave the health update.

Despite having stage-four cancer, which has metastasised, she reassured: "Oh no, I'm fine, I just – listen, I was dealing with metastatic breast cancer for the last seven years but I feel great.

"Every day is a gift," she continued, adding: "I feel really wonderful."

The 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' singer continued: "I’m using a lot of plant medicine and medicinal cannabis that my husband grows for me, and I am feeling wonderful."

Sitting by her side, her daughter nods along in agreement, before she says: "Look at her!"

This is Newton-John's third bout of cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

The cancer returned in 2013, and again in 2017 when it had progressed to stage four.

The star is an advocate of medical cannabis, something she says has been a big help during her treatment, alongside surgery, chemo and radiotherapy.

Olivia and her husband John Easterling recently launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

The foundation funds research into plant-based medicine and other holistic and wellness therapies, and is "determined to discover kinder ways to prevent, treat and cure all cancers".

Just last month, Newton-John shared a brand new song featuring her daughter Chloe.

'The Window in the Wall' is a piano ballad which the singer hopes will spread a loving message.

"I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe," Olivia said.

"The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!"