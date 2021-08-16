Watch Sir Elton John wow restaurant with impromptu performance of new Dua Lipa duet 'Cold Heart'

Elton John surprises restaurant audience with performance of 'Cold Heart', and Elton with Dua Lipa. Photos: Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Pop legend Sir Elton John released his new single 'Cold Heart' with Dua Lipa on Friday (August 13).

But an unsuspecting restaurant full with holidaymakers became the first audience to see him perform the track live.

In a surprise performance at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes, the 74-year old took to the DJ booth for a quick sing-a-long in the sun.

After taking the microphone, wearing his trademark red-tinted glasses and a suitably loud patterned shirt, Elton addressed the crowd right before he belted out his latest hit:

“During lockdown I made this single and it came out yesterday with Dua Lipa. I want you all to dance on the table and wave your hands.”

Elton got a rousing reception from the unsuspecting audience, all of which were cheering wildly and filming the performance on their phones.

Though 'Cold Heart' is the first official collaboration from Elton and Dua, it's not the first time they've performed together.

In 2020 Dua recruited Elton for her Studio 2054 livestream, with the Future Nostalgia star returning the favour when they performed a duet at Elton's Oscars pre-party in aid of the Elton John AIDS Foundation in early 2021.

Given their blossoming relationship, it might not be the last time we see them collaborate either.

Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John attend the 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on April 25, 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation). Picture: Getty

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa perform during the 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on April 25, 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation). Picture: Getty

Upon announcing the duet last week, Dua told her Instagram following: "Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought i’d be able to ever say that in a sentence."

"Thank you for all your love and support. Grateful to make music with you in this life."

'Cold Heart' nods to Elton's famed back catalogue, blending together samples from legendary songs like 'Kiss the Bride', 'Sacrifice', 'Rocket Man' and 'Where’s the Shoorah?'.