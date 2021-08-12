Elton John and Dua Lipa team up for incredible new single featuring ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘Rocket Man’

12 August 2021, 13:49

Elton John and Dua Lipa team up for incredible remix track featuring ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘Rocket Man’
Elton John and Dua Lipa team up for incredible remix track featuring ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘Rocket Man’. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Elton John has joined forces with Dua Lipa for a new track titled ‘Cold Heart’ and it is set for release on Friday (August 13).

Elton and Dua’s collaboration is a remix from dance trio Pnau, a group who have been mentored by Elton.

Pnau is made up of Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore. They previously worked with Elton on Good Morning to the Night in 2012. The album was a collection of songs that were made by mixing samples of some of Elton’s earlier music. The album debuted at number one on the UK album chart.

Read more: Elton John announces final Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates at huge stadiums

Posting on Instagram, Elton shared a snippet of the 'Cold Heart' track and mentioned that working on the song was an “incredible experience”.

“I am so excited to finally be able to tell you all that I have a new single with Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ coming out this Friday,” Elton’s caption reads.

“Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

Read more: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

In the snippet for ‘Cold Heart’ we hear two of Elton’s tracks merged together for the remix. Elton can be heard singing his 1989 track ‘Sacrifice’ while Dua sings part of Elton’s ‘Rocket Man’ track.

Dua also shared that she was “fizzing with excitement” for the ‘Cold Heart’ song to be released.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Dua wrote: “I'm fizzing with excitement!!!! @eltonjohn I love you and I'm so happy this is finally coming out into the world.”

This isn’t the first collaboration between Elton and Dua, earlier this year, they teamed up for a performance at Elton’s annual Oscar viewing party.

The pair took turns singing one another’s songs. This included Elton’s track ‘Bennie and the Jets’ and Dua’s song ‘Love Again’.

