Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

7 June 2021, 11:30 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 13:25

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow
Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran has created a one-off supergroup in order to showcase his love of TV sitcom classic Friends.

Ed Sheeran performed a rendition of Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ to Friends star Lisa Kudrow, alongside Elton himself, Kudrow's co-star Courteney Cox and singer-songwritier Brandi Carlile.

The song was an homage to the moment in season 3, episode 1 on the US sitcom - ‘The One With The Princess Leia Fantasy’ – where Kudrow’s character Phoebe claimed the most romantic song ever was “the one Elton John wrote for that guy in Who’s The Boss”.

When asked by Rachel which song she meant, she incorrectly sang: “Hold me close, young Tony Danza.”

“Lisa Kudrow, this is for you,” Ed said as he introduced the song. Ed and Brandi played acoustic guitar for the cover, while Courteney joined in on piano.

After the song, Ed said: "Tony Danza, we did it! We did it!”

Watch the video below:

Responding with a video of her own, Lisa described the collaboration as “the most thrilling thing ever”, but jokingly pointed out a mistake with the lyrics. 

“Technically, it’s ‘hold me close, young Tony Danza’,” Lisa sang. “But, you know, what you did was great too.

“Including the original song you wrote, Sir Elton. That was really good too.”

This is the latest moment where Ed revealed just how much he loves Friends, as last month he joined Courteney Cox to recreate the famous dance routine by Ross and Monica.

Cox recently reunited with the rest of the Friends cast for the show’s long-awaited reunion.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is busy working on his next album, which is expected to be released later this year.

More from Ed Sheeran

See more More from Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, baby, net worth and more revealed
Ed Sheeran's best songs

Ed Sheeran's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Ed Sheeran is teasing his brand new album

Ed Sheeran's new album 'Minus' for 2021: Release date, title and latest news
Ed Sheeran's 2007 dance audition has emerged

Video surfaces of 16-year-old Ed Sheeran auditioning for a TV boy band - and it's hilarious
Marvin Gaye / Ed Sheeran

7 times artists sued others for copying their music

Features

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl at the end of August 2020

Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl and gives her a very unusual name
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Howard Donald on The Masked Dancer

Howard Donald's amazing dance moves revisited after Take That star revealed as Zip on The Masked Dancer

Take That

Art Garfunkel in 1975

Art Garfunkel facts: Singer's age, wife, children and partnership with Paul Simon explained

Simon & Garfunkel

Aretha And Ted White in 1961

Who is Aretha Franklin's first husband Ted White and where is he now?

Aretha Franklin

Robin, Maurice and Barry Gibb were guests on TV show Parkinson when the host asked them to sing their 1967 song 'Massachusetts'.

When Bee Gees gave a rare acoustic TV performance of 'Massachusetts' and brought down the house

Bee Gees

George Michael's ex-manager recalls how the Careless Whisper singer and The Queen met at a polo match in 1985.

When the Queen asked to meet George Michael: Royal was Wham! fan and 'knew all their hits'

George Michael