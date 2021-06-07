Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran has created a one-off supergroup in order to showcase his love of TV sitcom classic Friends.

Ed Sheeran performed a rendition of Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ to Friends star Lisa Kudrow, alongside Elton himself, Kudrow's co-star Courteney Cox and singer-songwritier Brandi Carlile.

The song was an homage to the moment in season 3, episode 1 on the US sitcom - ‘The One With The Princess Leia Fantasy’ – where Kudrow’s character Phoebe claimed the most romantic song ever was “the one Elton John wrote for that guy in Who’s The Boss”.

When asked by Rachel which song she meant, she incorrectly sang: “Hold me close, young Tony Danza.”

“Lisa Kudrow, this is for you,” Ed said as he introduced the song. Ed and Brandi played acoustic guitar for the cover, while Courteney joined in on piano.

After the song, Ed said: "Tony Danza, we did it! We did it!”

Watch the video below:

Responding with a video of her own, Lisa described the collaboration as “the most thrilling thing ever”, but jokingly pointed out a mistake with the lyrics.

“Technically, it’s ‘hold me close, young Tony Danza’,” Lisa sang. “But, you know, what you did was great too.

“Including the original song you wrote, Sir Elton. That was really good too.”

This is the latest moment where Ed revealed just how much he loves Friends, as last month he joined Courteney Cox to recreate the famous dance routine by Ross and Monica.

Cox recently reunited with the rest of the Friends cast for the show’s long-awaited reunion.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is busy working on his next album, which is expected to be released later this year.