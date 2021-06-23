Elton John announces final Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates at huge stadiums

23 June 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 16:10

Elton John has announced new UK dates for his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.

The legendary performer will return to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour in summer 2022, with stops including Liverpool and Bristol.

Tickets for the new tour dates will go on general sale on Wednesday, June 30 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

The new dates are:

  • June 15, 2022: Carrrow Road, Norwich
  • June 17, 2022: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
  • June 19, 2022: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
  • June 22, 2022: Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
  • June 29, 2022: Liberty Stadium, Swansea
Elton John
Elton John. Picture: Rocket Entertainment / Ben Gibson

Elton announced: “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement that I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

"I’m going to go out in the biggest way possible, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

"Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the US, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.

"This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you, and I’ll look forward to seeing you in your town."

Elton will play a long list of his greatest ever hits, from 'Your Song' to 'Candle in the Wind' to 'Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting'.

The tour has already had rave reviews from fans and critics, and Sir Elton will carry on where he left off before the coronavirus pandemic, in 2021.

Elton John
Elton John. Picture: Rocket Entertainment / Ben Gibson

Back in January 2018, Elton John revealed that he will retire from live performance after an epic tour titled the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

Elton previously announced the tour at an event in New York’s Gotham Hall, saying: "My life has changed, my priorities have changed and my priority now is my family."

