Elton John pays emotional tribute to friend George Michael at BST Hyde Park show

25 June 2022, 22:16

Elton John was good friends with George Michael
Elton John was good friends with George Michael. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sir Elton John paid tribute to the late George Michael in front of 65,000 fans at London's Hyde Park last night (June 24).

Elton described George Michael as one of the greatest singers of all time, on the day before what would have been the late singer's 59th birthday.

Before singing 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' - a song he famously performed live with George Michael - the 75-year-old told George "I love you and I miss you" as he performed at BST Hyde Park.

It was a moving tribute from Elton to his friend. "I miss him, and we all miss him. So, George, I love you and I miss you – here we go."

Watch a clip of the song below:

George Michael died at his home on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53. His cause of death was later confirmed to be heart disease.

Earlier this week, George Michael's Freedom Uncut documentary was released at cinemas, which was the final work by the late musician.

'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me' was originally a song by Sir Elton in 1974, before it reached number one in the UK in 1992 as a live duet between Elton and George.

Elton's BST Hyde Park show arrived as part of his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. His 300-plus date worldwide jaunt will finish next year, to mark his retirement from touring after 52 years.

His epic show also saw tributes to Aretha Franklin and Marilyn Monroe, and he concluded the night with bursts of 'Your Song' and 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'.

