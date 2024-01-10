Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper and more revisit 'We Are The World' in new documentary

The Greatest Night In Pop documents the trials and tribulations of recording the 1985 benefit single 'We Are The World' from those that made it. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was a moment which briefly united the music world for the same cause.

Whilst Bob Geldof was busy conceptualising the world's greatest ever charity concert in Live Aid, his US counterparts were also working on their own idea.

The result of UK artists banding together was Band Aid's epic Christmas single, 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', which topped the charts in 1984 across the festive period.

It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of George Michael, Sting, U2's Bono, Duran Duran, Boy George, Phil Collins, Spandau Ballet, Paul Weller, and Bananarama all getting involved.

The US certainly matched Band Aid's efforts with a similar roster of global superstars like Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Prince, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, and Diana Ross.

They would have unlikely ever got together in the same room if it weren't for the efforts of Harry Belafonte.

After witnessing the impact of Band Aid, he enlisted Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson to write a song for U.S.A. For Africa, which resulted in the anthem, 'We Are The World'.

Those involved like Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper and more look back at the unique struggle to get the song made, in a new documentary for Netflix, The Greatest Night In Pop.

The Greatest Night In Pop. Picture: Netflix

Getting dozens of music legends in one room to record the iconic 1985 charity single proved no easy feat.

The new Bao Nguyen-directed documentary tells the story through the eyes of those who were there in the room too.

The Greatest Night In Pop features both archival footage plus new interviews with the aforementioned likes of Richie, Lauper and Springsteen.

There are also interviews with other stars who contributed such as Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Kenny Loggins, and Huey Lewis.

A star-studded lineup came together to record record-breaking 1985 charity single 'We Are The World'. Picture: Netflix

Penning the song was a task in itself, let alone convincing a seemingly endless list of superstars to pull together successfully in the name of African famine relief.

"The greatest artists of a generation came together to save some lives, but we only had one night to get this right," Lionel states in the trailer.

Referring to the one-off recording session for 'We Are The World' which took place on 25th January 1985, Richie recalls a "full-on fight" and "so many disasters" occurring throughout.

Set to make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 19th January, The Greatest Night In Pop will be made available via Netflix on 29th January - see the trailer below:

The Greatest Night in Pop | Official Trailer | Netflix

Produced by the legendary Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian, 'We Are The World' was a phenomenal hit after it was released in March 1985.

The benefit song charted at number one around the world and went on to become one of the biggest-selling singles of all time.

The U.S.A. For Africa project went on to win four Grammy Awards the following year including Record of the Year, song of the year, Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with vocal and Best Music Video, Short Form.

It was an astounding achievement for charity, with Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson's song making a huge $63 million in sales in total.