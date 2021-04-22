Bob Dylan facts: Folk singer's age, wife, children, net worth and career revealed

Bob Dylan in 2009. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Bob Dylan is one of the world's most popular and respected musicians of all time.

The American musician is often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, and he hasn't been far away from pop culture for over 50 years.

First emerging in the 1960s, Bob Dylan's songs such as 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'The Times They Are a-Changin' became anthems for the civil rights and anti-war movements of the era.

He was one of the first mainstream artists to move away from traditional pop music conventions, and sang songs about various political, social and philosophical topics, inspiring countless others.

After moving into electric rock in the mid-1960s, he released three hugely influential albums of the decade: Bringing It All Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited and Blonde on Blonde, the latter of which included the iconic single 'Like a Rolling Stone'.

Over the years, he has tried out various genres ranging from jazz to gospel to country, and is now one of the best-selling artists of all time.

During his career, he has won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar. In 2016, he was even awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".