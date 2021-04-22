Harry Belafonte facts: Calypso singer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

Harry Belafonte is one of the world's most celebrated singers of all time, from his days as the 'King of Calypso' to his career as an activist.

Now into his 90s, Harry Belafonte is still active, appearing in films and using his voice as a humanitarian and standing up for civil rights.

Here are all the important facts about the legendary star:

Who is Harry Belafonte? Harry Belafonte. Picture: Getty Harry Belafonte is a Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor. He is known as one of the most successful Jamaican-American singers in history, and was nicknamed the 'King of Calypso' for popularizing the Caribbean musical style around the world in the 1950s. He has performed in many music genres, including blues, folk, gospel, musicals, and American standards. He is also an actor, appearing in several films, including Carmen Jones (1954), Island in the Sun (1957), and Odds Against Tomorrow (1959).

When did he become an activist? Harry Belafonte with Martin Luther King. Picture: Getty Belafonte's political beliefs were inspired by singer and Communist activist Paul Robeson, who mentored him. Robeson opposed not racial prejudice in the United States and western colonialism in Africa. Harry Belafonte was an early supporter of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s and was a close confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. He has been an advocate for various political and humanitarian causes, such as the Anti-Apartheid Movement and USA for Africa. Since 1987, he has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He also acts as the American Civil Liberties Union celebrity ambassador for juvenile justice issues. In 2001, he travelled to South Africa to support the campaign against HIV/AIDS. In 2004, Belafonte went to Kenya to highlight the importance of educating children in the country. Belafonte has also been involved in prostate cancer advocacy since 1996, when he was diagnosed and successfully treated for the disease.

How old is Harry Belafonte? Harry Belafonte in 2017. Picture: Getty Harry Belafonte was born on March 1, 1927. He celebrated his 94th birthday in 2021. He was born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr, in Harlem, New York. He was the son of Melvine (née Love), a housekeeper, and Harold George Bellanfanti Sr, a chef. His mother was born in Jamaica, and was the child of a Scottish white mother and a black father. His father also was born in Jamaica, and was the child of a black mother and Dutch Jewish father of Sephardi origins.

Is Harry Belafonte married and does he have any children? Harry Belafonte with second wife Julie Robinson and son David in 1959. Picture: Getty Belafonte was married to Marguerite Byrd from 1948 to 1957. They have two daughters: Adrienne and Shari. Adrienne and her daughter Rachel Blue later founded the Anir Foundation/Experience, which focuses on humanitarian work in southern Africa. Shari is a photographer, model, singer, and actress. In 1957, Belafonte married his second wife Julie Robinson, a former dancer. They had two children, David and Gina. After 47 years of marriage, Belafonte and Robinson divorced. Harry Belafonte with daughters Shari and Gina, with Malcolm X's daughter Attilah Shabazz (right). Picture: Getty David, Belafonte's only son, is a former model and actor and is an Emmy-winning and Grammy nominated music producer. He is the executive director of the family-held company Belafonte Enterprises Inc. Gina Belafonte is a TV and film actress, who helped found The Gathering For Justice, a non-profit organization working to reintroduce nonviolence. In April 2008, Belafonte married photographer Pamela Frank. Harry Belafonte and wife Pamela Frank in 2016. Picture: Getty