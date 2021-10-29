Bruce Springsteen facts: Singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most successful US musicians ever. (Photo: Rob DeMartin). Picture: Rob DeMartin

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Known to fans as 'The Boss', Bruce Springsteen has been one of the most successful and prominent American musicians for nearly fifty years.

Here's all the information you need about the iconic American rocker:

Who is Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Springsteen headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2009. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

For almost fifty years, Bruce Springsteen has brought anthemic heartland rock to the American mainstream.

Nicknamed 'The Boss' by his many adoring fans, his songs often focus on the plight and perspectives of working class Americans.

Springsteen is one of the best-selling artists in music history, amassing nearly 150 million record sales worldwide with albums such as Born to Run, Nebraska, Darkness on the Edge of Town, and Born in the U.S.A.

Throughout his career, Springsteen has won a total of 20 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, a Special Tony Award (for his concert residency 'Springsteen on Broadway'), and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 by his friend Bono.

He is widely considered to be one of the greatest artists of all time.

How old is Bruce Springsteen and where was he born?

Bruce Springsteen (second to left) in his teenage band The Castiles. Picture: castiles.net

Bruce Springsteen was born on 23rd September 1949 in Long Branch, New Jersey.

His father Douglas Frederick "Dutch" Springsteen was a bus driver, and his mother Adele Ann was a legal secretary who was his family's prominent breadwinner during his youth.

How did Bruce Springsteen get his start in music?

Bruce Springsteen performing in 1975. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage). Picture: Getty

After seeing The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show when he was 15, Bruce bought his first guitar and joined several rock bands local to New York City.

Called for the draft at the age of 19, he failed his physical examination (having been concussed in a motorcycle accident two years prior) and therefore wasn't sent to fight in the Vietnam War.

He then began to shape his sound and lyrical themes, going on to form the E Street Band in 1972, but would only achieve moderate success until the release of Born to Run in 1975.

What are Bruce Springsteen’s biggest songs?

- 'Born in the U.S.A.'

- 'Dancing in the Dark'

- 'Hungry Heart'

- 'Streets of Philadelphia'

- 'Born to Run'

- 'Thunder Road'

- 'Badlands'

- 'The River'

- 'I'm on Fire'

- 'Human Touch'

Is Bruce Springsteen married?

Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen performing on stage together in 1988. (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Bruce Springsteen carrying his ex-wife Julianne Phillips. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Bruce Springsteen is married to Patti Scialfa who was a musician in her own right when they first met in the early 80s. She became a member of the E Street Band in 1984, and the couple wed in 1991. They've been happily married since.

Scialfa wasn't Bruce's first wife, however. He was married to model Julianne Phillips from 1985 to 1989, but by the time they'd divorced Springsteen had already started a relationship with Scialfa which drew criticism from the media.

Does Bruce Springsteen have any children?

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa and their daughter Jessica Rae Springsteen attending the "Western Stars" screening in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa have had three children together: Evan James Springsteen, Jessica Rae Springsteen, and Samuel Ryan Springsteen.

Jessica Rae is a show jumping champion rider who represents the United States Equestrian Team, winning the silver medal for Team Jumping at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

How much is Bruce Springsteen’s net worth?

Bruce Springsteen's net worth is an estimated $500 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Springsteen supposedly got his nickname 'The Boss' when playing in the band Earth in the late 1960s, because he collected the band's performance fee and distributing it amongst them afterwards.

Courtney Cox's first ever on-screen appearance came in Springsteen's video for 'Dancing in the Dark' as the girl that he pulls on stage to dance with him.

He has a planet named after him - which is called (23990) Springsteen - after the observers were listening to his music when they discovered it.

'The Boss' is known for his long sets, performing for around three hours every show. His longest show to date clocked in at 4-and-a-half hours. That's value for money.