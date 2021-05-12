Tina Turner and Carole King are to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Tom Eames

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its latest batch of inductees, and they include some rock and pop heavyweights.

Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner will join the class of 2021 in the Performers category.

Meanwhile, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award, and Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will get the Early Influence Award.

This year's induction ceremony will be held at Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, and will will be broadcast on HBO Max and streamed on HBO Max at a later date.

“This is our most diverse class in the history of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” said chairman John Sykes. “It really represents the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor the artists that have created not only rock & roll, but the sound of youth culture.”

Tina Turner, Dave Grohl and Carole King are entering the Hall of Fame for the second time. King was inducted along with her former songwriting partner Gerry Goffin in 1990 as a non-performer, while Tina Turner entered in 1991 as half of the Ike & Tina Turner duo, and Grohl was inducted as Nirvana’s drummer in 2014.

“It’s very difficult to get inducted twice and we have three this year,” added Sykes. “It’s also a rare year where three of the six inductees are women: Tina, Carole and the Go-Gos. It just shows the continued power and relevance and recognition of women in music.”