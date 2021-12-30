Carole King's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Carole King is truly one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.

Not only has she written many of pop's biggest hits from the 1950s onwards, but she has also recorded an incredible collection of solo material over the years.

To kickstart your perfect Carole King playlist, here are just a handful of her very best:

'Where You Lead' Taken from... you guessed it, Tapestry, this was also a top 40 hit for Barbra Streisand in 1971. It was later used as the theme tune for the 2000s comedy-drama TV series Gilmore Girls, performed by King and her daughter Louise Goffin.

'I Feel the Earth Move' Another classic from Tapestry, this song gave King a US number one hit in 1971. Critic Stewart Mason described the song as "the ultimate in hippie-chick eroticism" and that it "sounds like the unleashing of an entire generation of soft-spoken college girls' collective libidos".

'It Might As Well Rain Until September' Carole King and former husband Gerry Goffin wrote this song back in 1962 for Bobby Vee, but a demo version recorded by Carole herself gave her an early hit in the same year. The recording was only ever meant to be a demo, which is why all digital releases are of inferior quality compared to other songs of the era. However, producer Don Kirshner liked King's version so much that even after hearing Vee's version, he decided to release her version as a single.

Nightingale Carole brought in her young daughters Louise and Sherry Goffin as backing singers for this track. It was released as a single from her brilliant Wrap Around Joy album in 1974.

'Beautiful' Yet another song from Tapestry (wow, that album really was amazing!), this track came from her realisation while riding the New York City Subway that the way she perceived others reflected how she herself felt. It was later used as the title for the stage musical about her life and career, which opened to great success in 2014.

So Far Away This ballad about longing for a lover who is far away featured friend James Taylor on acoustic guitar. It was later covered by Rod Stewart on the album Tapestry Revisited: A Tribute to Carole King.

'Jazzman' Taken from King's 1974 album Wrap Around Joy, it was co-written with Steely Dan member David Palmer. The song is best known for its saxophone solos, performed by Tom Scott. The 'jazzman' in the song is actually about Curtis Amy, the former musical director for the Ray Charles band.

'You've Got a Friend' Carole King first recorded this ballad on her iconic album Tapestry in 1971. James Taylor, who provided backing on the song, recorded his own version the same year and scored an even bigger hit with it. King has said that "the song was as close to pure inspiration as I've ever experienced. The song wrote itself. It was written by something outside myself, through me." Taylor later said that King told him that the song was a response to a line in his song 'Fire and Rain': "I've seen lonely times when I could not find a friend."

'(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman' The Story of... 'Natural Woman' King and Goffin wrote this for Aretha Franklin in 1967, and it became one of the Queen of Soul's signature songs. Four years later, King included her own version on the Tapestry album, giving the track another dimension while still retaining the beauty of Aretha's original.