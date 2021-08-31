Carole King facts: Singer's age, husband, children and more revealed

Carole King is one of the most successful and celebrated singer-songwriters of all time.

Carole began her incredible career as one of the staff songwriters at the famous Brill Building, and later as a solo artist.

She is the most successful female songwriter of the latter half of the 20th century in America. She wrote 118 hits in the States, and 61 in the UK. She was the most successful female songwriter on the UK singles charts between 1962 and 2005.

Originally working with her first husband Gerry Goffin, the duo wrote more than two dozen chart hits - including 'The Loco-Motion', 'Up on the Roof' and 'I'm Into Sometehing Good'.

Carole found fame as a performer in her own right in the 1970s, including her iconic album Tapestry.

She has recorded 25 solo albums, and has sold over 75 million copies worldwide. She has won four Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a singer and songwriter.