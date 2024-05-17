Exclusive

Tina Turner Musical: West End star Karis Anderson performs brilliant acoustic version of 'The Best'

Karis Anderson sings 'The Best'. Picture: Smooth

By Tom Eames

Tina Turner was truly The Best.

We may have lost iconic singer Tina Turner in 2023, but her legacy lives on in the incredibly popular stage show Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Launching back in 2018, it is the longest-running show at London's Aldwych Theatre.

The current star from the show, Karis Anderson has celebrated the show's continued popuarlity with an exclusive performance for Smooth Radio, which you can watch exclusively on Global Player above.

Karis Anderson performs 'The Best' for Smooth Radio. Picture: Getty/Smooth

Karis - joined by Marco Gerace on guitar - performed an amazing acoustic version of Tina's signature song, 'The Best'.

From June 25, Karis will share the role of Tina Turner with former Pop Idol star Zoe Birkett.

Set to the soundtrack of her much-loved hit, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical celebrates the life and career of the legendary singer. Created in association with Tina herself, the hit musical is written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

The show can also be seen as part of the UK and Ireland tour.

Tickets for the show can be found here.