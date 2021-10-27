Watch Katy Perry’s stunning performance of The Beatles classic track ‘All You Need is Love’

27 October 2021, 15:07 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 15:18

Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Katy Perry has released a soothing cover of the iconic The Beatles song ‘All You Need is Love’ for charity.

Katy Perry released her own version of ‘All You Need is Love’ by The Beatles as part of her collaboration with apparel brand Gap.

Gap is using Katy in their Christmas campaign and will be donating $1 to charity up to the value of $100,000 USD for every stream of Katy’s ‘All You Need is Love’ cover on Spotify.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Katy mentioned that being part of the advert is a reminder that “dreams do come true”.

Picture: YouTube: GAP // Katy Perry

The singer-songwriter also revealed that she used to work at one of Gap’s stores in Santa Barbara.

“From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign,” Katy wrote on her Instagram caption.

“Dreams do come true! And @gap is also helping to make dreams come true for @baby2baby.”

She continued: “Starting today, Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad - up to $100,000 USD - to support @baby2baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country.​ Link in bio to listen + help one of my fav causes.”

The ‘All You Need is Love’ cover comes shortly before Katy embarks on a new venture - she will soon begin her first Las Vegas residency on December 29.

Katy’s residency titled Play will be at the new Resorts World casino - the show is described as “sparkling” and “larger than life”.

“Global pop superstar, Katy Perry, will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World with a larger than life show that can be experienced only at Resorts World Theatre,” the show description reads.

