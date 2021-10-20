Céline Dion “heartbroken” as she cancels concerts due to "severe" injury

20 October 2021, 12:49

Céline Dion “heartbroken” as she postpones concerts due to injury
Céline Dion “heartbroken” as she postpones concerts due to injury. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Céline Dion has been forced to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency after suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Céline Dion was due to begin a new run of shows as part of her Las Vegas residency next month. The Canadian singer was expected to start performing at the Resorts World Las Vegas venue from November 5.

Céline’s ongoing health issues have made it difficult for her to rehearse and prep for the shows. Her residency dates were from November 5 2021 to November 20 2021 and from January 19 2022 to February 5 2022.

Read more: The incredible moment Celine Dion supported Luther Vandross with emotional performance at Grammy Awards

It seems that the Las Vegas shows will be rescheduled but it may not be for some time to come as Céline still plans to head out on her Courage World Tour from March 2022. Her global performances were also postponed - however, that was due to the pandemic.

Posting on Instagram, Céline shared a statement about the postponed Las Vegas shows and mentioned that it “saddens” her “beyond words”.

“I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words,” Céline’s statement reads.

Read more: 5 of the best tributes to Aretha Franklin: Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle and more

“My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.”

She continued: “I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine.”

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed
Michael Jackson's 'What More Can I Give' single

Michael Jackson's forgotten star-studded charity single for 9/11 that his label axed is amazing

Michael Jackson

5 of the best tributes to Aretha Franklin sang by Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle and more

5 of the best tributes to Aretha Franklin: Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle and more

Aretha Franklin

Celine Dion supported Luther Vandross with emotional performance at Grammy Awards

The incredible moment Celine Dion supported Luther Vandross with emotional performance at Grammy Awards

Luther Vandross

Everything you need to know about the Celine Dion unofficial biopic

The unofficial Celine Dion biopic: What is ‘Aline’ about and how can I watch it?
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chadwick Boseman as James Brown

Remembering Chadwick Boseman's excellent portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up

TV & Film

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in rare television advert

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in unearthed TV 'Steak & Ale' advert

Whitney Houston

ABBA - Then and Now

Listen to a clip of ABBA's upbeat new single 'Just A Notion'

ABBA

Former Sugarbabes member Jade Ewen gives surprising performance as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

Ex-Sugababes star Jade Ewen lands surprising role as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

TV & Film

Westlife's Shane and Nicky

Westlife reveal story behind "very different" new album: Pondering another split and emailing Ed Sheeran

Westlife