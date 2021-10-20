Céline Dion “heartbroken” as she cancels concerts due to "severe" injury

By Hannah Lovejoy

Céline Dion has been forced to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency after suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”.

Céline Dion was due to begin a new run of shows as part of her Las Vegas residency next month. The Canadian singer was expected to start performing at the Resorts World Las Vegas venue from November 5.

Céline’s ongoing health issues have made it difficult for her to rehearse and prep for the shows. Her residency dates were from November 5 2021 to November 20 2021 and from January 19 2022 to February 5 2022.

It seems that the Las Vegas shows will be rescheduled but it may not be for some time to come as Céline still plans to head out on her Courage World Tour from March 2022. Her global performances were also postponed - however, that was due to the pandemic.

Posting on Instagram, Céline shared a statement about the postponed Las Vegas shows and mentioned that it “saddens” her “beyond words”.

“I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words,” Céline’s statement reads.

“My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.”

She continued: “I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine.”