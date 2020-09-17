These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

17 September 2020, 11:21

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers
Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames and Rory O'Connor

Only a handful of singers become iconic and stand the test of time. And if they achieve that, it means one thing: money. Lots of it.

From legendary performers of the 1960s to noughties pop heroes, these are the current top 20 richest singers in the world, as of 2020.

Read more: These are the richest actors in the world

  1. Katy Perry (net worth: $330 million)

    Katy Perry
    Katy Perry. Picture: Getty

    Thanks to many awards, a huge social following, and over 10 years under her belt, American singer Katy Perry has already become something of a pop icon.

    The star welcomed her first child, Daisy Bloom, with partner Orlando Bloom in 2020.

    See more: Match The 90s Songs To The Years They Hit No.1

  2. Ringo Starr (net worth: $350 million)

    Ringo Starr
    Ringo Starr. Picture: Getty

    One of only two surviving Beatles was always going to make a list like this, even without the Lennon/McCartney songwriting royalties.

    Ringo Starr, who is worth a reported $350 million, recently revealed The Beatles were meant to record another album.

    See more: The Story of... 'Yesterday' by The Beatles

  3. Beyoncé (net worth: $355 million)

    Beyonce
    Beyonce. Picture: Getty

    Not only is Beyoncé one of the biggest popstars on the planet, but she's also launched several business projects, such as her own fashion and fragrance lines, has a stake in husband Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service, and even dabbles in acting.

    See more: Listen to Elton John and Beyoncé's 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' from The Lion King

  4. Mick Jagger (net worth: $360 million)

    Mick Jagger
    Mick Jagger. Picture: Getty

    Not only is he a Rolling Stone, Mick Jagger is a Rolling Stone who STILL performs to millions of people around the world, which is always going to a money-earner.

    Watch: Mick Jagger, 75, posts incredible dancing video weeks after heart surgery

  5. Toby Keith (net worth: $365 million)

    Toby Keith
    Toby Keith. Picture: Getty

    If you're not into your country music, you might not know who Toby is in the UK. He's a huge star of his genre, but he's also made a lof of money from acting, but mainly from his successful clothing line and the I Love This Bar & Grill chain of restaurants.

    See more: The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

  6. Jennifer Lopez (net worth: $380 million)

    Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez. Picture: PA

    J-Lo has had a hugely successful singing career along with several acting roles and even a fragrance line.

    Fans will have also spotted the star turning her hand to judging reality TV talent shows including a highly successful stint on Simon Cowell's American Idol.

    See more: Watch moment wrongfully imprisoned singer 'moves Elton John to tears' on America's Got Talent

  7. Barbra Streisand (net worth: $400 million)

    Barbra Streisand
    Barbra Streisand. Picture: Getty

    Barbra has had a number one album in each of the last six decades, with Forbes revealing she is one of the richest self-made women in the United States.

    Read more: Barbra Streisand facts: Who is her husband, how many children does she have and what movies is she in?

    The singer has ten Grammys, two Oscars, five Emmys, a Tony, a Golden Globe, four Peabodys, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and several other awards.

    See more: Watch Barbra Streisand's surprise duet with superfan Ariana Grande on 'No More Tears'

  8. Johnny Mathis (net worth: $400 million)

    Johnny Mathis
    Johnny Mathis. Picture: PA

    American singer-songwriter Johnny became highly popular as an album artist and has since gone on to record 12 TV specials and release a cookbook.

    See more: 8 of the greatest duets from the 1980s

  9. Jon Bon Jovi (net worth: $410 million)

    Jon Bon Jovi
    Jon Bon Jovi. Picture: PA

    Jon Bon Jovi made most of his fortune by being the frontman for Bon Jovi, one of the bestselling rock groups of all time.

    The star also made money through acting and even owns a football team called the Philadelphia Soul.

    Read more: Jon Bon Jovi facts: Age, relationships and nationality revealed

  10. Celine Dion (net worth: $430 million)

    Celine Dion
    Celine Dion. Picture: PA

    Celine Dion originally found success in Canada with French-language albums before learning to speak English and signing with Epic Records in the US.

    Singer Celine quickly became an international superstar and made a large portion of her money from touring.

    See more: Celine Dion's reaction to a fan singing at her is hilarious - video

    Celine also has her own line of fragrances, co-founded Nickels restaurant chain as well as a nightclub.

    See more: 7 of Celine Dion's greatest ever duets, from Barbra Streisand to Elvis Presley

  11. Shania Twain (net worth: $450 million)

    Shania Twain
    Shania Twain. Picture: PA

    The Canadian singer is a bestselling country artist and has appeared as a guest judge on several reality TV shows.

    See more: Shania Twain's 8 greatest songs, ranked

    With over 85 million records sold worldwide, Shania Twain is counted among the best selling singers in history alongside Elton John, Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

    See more: Shania Twain facts: Country pop legend's age, career and husband revealed

  12. Victoria Beckham (net worth: $450 million)

    Victoria Beckham
    Victoria Beckham. Picture: PA

    After touring with the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham earned money from documentaries and reality shows as well as two bestselling books.

    Victoria also increased her wealth through fashion designing for her own label.

    See more: The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

  13. Bruce Springsteen (net worth: $500 million)

    Bruce Springsteen
    Bruce Springsteen. Picture: PA

    Rocker Bruce has been actively performing for more than 50 years, with tours earning him a huge amount.

    Recording his first album in 1973, the star has 20 Grammys, a Tony, an Oscar, five MTV Video Music Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

    Read more: The 10 greatest Bruce Springsteen songs, ranked

    His 1984 album Born in the USA became one of the top selling albums of all time and made him a household name.

    See more: Watch Bruce Springsteen surprise Billy Joel fans with 'Born to Run' duet - video

  14. Gloria Estefan (net worth: $500 million)

    Gloria Estefan
    Gloria Estefan. Picture: PA

    Gloria Estefan started with the Miami Sound Machine and became a huge star in the 1980s.

    With several big hits under her belt with her producer husband Emilio Estefan, Gloria was touring when their tour bus crashed in 1990 and threatened to stop her career.

    Luckily Gloria learned to walk again through rehabilitation and relaunched her comeback career.

    See more: Gloria Estefan facts: What are her biggest songs, how old is she and who is her husband?

    Gloria has written two children’s books, co-wrote a cookbook and is the co-owner of several restaurants, two hotels and has a stake in the Miami Dolphins.

    The singer even has a musical theatre show about her life titled On Your Feet. It is currently showing on London's West End.

    See more: Gloria Estefan interview: Singer talks new album and what her alternate career would have been - video

  15. Dolly Parton (net worth: $500 million)

    Dolly Parton
    Dolly Parton. Picture: PA

    Dolly Parton grew up poor and released songs based around her upbringing.

    The country singer has many hits, nine Grammys, three AMAs and numerous other awards.

    Dolly revealed she has composed more than 3,000 songs, had an acting career, along with owning her own film and TV production company.

    Read more: The Story of... 'Islands in the Stream' by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

    Not only that, Dolly has her own theme park known as Dollywood, and now has her show 9 to 5 the musical touring the UK.

    Read more: 10 inspirational quotes from country queen Dolly Parton

  16. Elton John (net worth: $500 million)

    Elton John
    Elton John. Picture: PA

    Elton John began writing songs for other artists and working as a session musician before becoming a performer himself.

    Read more: Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

    He has since gone on to become one of the bestselling artists of all time with five Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony and a Golden Globe.

    See more: Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

    Elton has also written for several films and stage shows such as The Lion King and Billy Elliot.

    Read more: The night Elton John became a rock star: Singer recalls mind-blowing Troubadour gig 50 years on

  17. Mariah Carey (net worth: $520 million)

    Mariah Carey
    Mariah Carey. Picture: PA

    Mariah Carey shot to fame in 1990 after her first five singles became number one hits.

    The singer has one of the most successful Christmas singles of all time and even holds the record for the most chart-topping singles.

    See more: Mariah Carey's 10 best songs of all time, ranked

    Mariah has also made money through residencies, documentaries and tours.

    See more: The Voice Kids: Tiny girl, 7, stuns with mind-blowing cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ - video

  18. Madonna (net worth: $590 million)

    Madonna
    Madonna. Picture: PA

    Madonna dominated the pop charts in the 1980s, with Guinness World Records calling her the bestselling female recording artist of all time.

    QUIZ: How well do you know Madonna's lyrics?

    The singer has a record label, fashion lines, has published children’s books, been behind movie productions, health clubs and lucrative endorsement deals.

    Read more: The top 20 Madonna songs of all time

  19. Bono (net worth: $700 million)

    Bono
    Bono. Picture: PA

    U2 frontman Bono made a big income with the band and through other musical projects.

    Bono also made money by investing in Facebook. He co-owns the Clarence Hotel in Dublin, serves on the board of private equity firm Elevation Partners and owns a large property portfolio.

    See more: The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

  20. Paul McCartney (net worth: $1.2 billion)

    Paul McCartney
    Paul McCartney. Picture: Getty

    Paul tops the list after years of collecting royalties for his songwriting in the Beatles.

    The musician also had commercial success with Wings and as a solo artist.

    Watch the moment Paul McCartney sings ‘Yesterday’ so tenderly that hysterical Beatles fans fall silent - video

    Paul and his third wife Nancy Shevell own at least six properties spread across the UK and US, worth a minimum of $100 million alone.

    Read more: The inside story of why The Beatles really broke up

    Paul has 18 Grammys and a knighthood along with owning an extensive music publishing catalogue that includes the rights to popular musicals such as Grease and Annie.

    Read next: These are the top 10 richest women in the world

Music News

See more Music News

UB40

UB40 feud: Reggae band's complicated history and why the Campbell brothers fell out
Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tie at 2020 ACM Awards - full list of winners revealed

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tie at 2020 ACM Awards - full list of winners revealed

Country

A-Ha - Take on Me video

The Story of... 'Take on Me' by A-Ha

The Story of...

More on Smooth

Michael Jackson, 50, died just two days after the perfromance on June 25, 2009 the star was found dead in his Holmby Hills, Los Angeles home.

Michael Jackson's mind-blowing last performance 48 hours before his death - watch video

Michael Jackson

Jenni Falconer chats with Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones reveals Gavin & Stacey future: 'The door is closed, but it's not locked'

Virtual Coffee Break

Madonna, 62, is co-writing the movie about her life with Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of films Juno and Young Adult.

Madonna has announced she will write and direct a film biopic about her life story

Madonna

Bob Marley - No Woman, No Cry

The Story of... 'No Woman No Cry' by Bob Marley

The Story of...

Video footage of John Deacon's last ever public appearance as a member of Queen was filmed in 1994 alongside Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Queen: Watch John Deacon's touching final message to fans before he quits the band - video

Queen