These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Only a handful of singers become iconic and stand the test of time. And if they achieve that, it means one thing: money. Lots of it.

From legendary performers of the 1960s to noughties pop heroes, these are the current top 20 richest singers in the world, as of 2020.

Toby Keith (net worth: $365 million) Toby Keith. Picture: Getty If you're not into your country music, you might not know who Toby is in the UK. He's a huge star of his genre, but he's also made a lof of money from acting, but mainly from his successful clothing line and the I Love This Bar & Grill chain of restaurants.

Jennifer Lopez (net worth: $380 million) Jennifer Lopez. Picture: PA J-Lo has had a hugely successful singing career along with several acting roles and even a fragrance line. Fans will have also spotted the star turning her hand to judging reality TV talent shows including a highly successful stint on Simon Cowell's American Idol.

Johnny Mathis (net worth: $400 million) Johnny Mathis. Picture: PA American singer-songwriter Johnny became highly popular as an album artist and has since gone on to record 12 TV specials and release a cookbook.

Jon Bon Jovi (net worth: $410 million) Jon Bon Jovi. Picture: PA Jon Bon Jovi made most of his fortune by being the frontman for Bon Jovi, one of the bestselling rock groups of all time. The star also made money through acting and even owns a football team called the Philadelphia Soul.

Celine Dion (net worth: $430 million) Celine Dion. Picture: PA Celine Dion originally found success in Canada with French-language albums before learning to speak English and signing with Epic Records in the US. Singer Celine quickly became an international superstar and made a large portion of her money from touring. Celine also has her own line of fragrances, co-founded Nickels restaurant chain as well as a nightclub.

Victoria Beckham (net worth: $450 million) Victoria Beckham. Picture: PA After touring with the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham earned money from documentaries and reality shows as well as two bestselling books. Victoria also increased her wealth through fashion designing for her own label.

Bruce Springsteen (net worth: $500 million) Bruce Springsteen. Picture: PA Rocker Bruce has been actively performing for more than 50 years, with tours earning him a huge amount. Recording his first album in 1973, the star has 20 Grammys, a Tony, an Oscar, five MTV Video Music Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His 1984 album Born in the USA became one of the top selling albums of all time and made him a household name.

Gloria Estefan (net worth: $500 million) Gloria Estefan. Picture: PA Gloria Estefan started with the Miami Sound Machine and became a huge star in the 1980s. With several big hits under her belt with her producer husband Emilio Estefan, Gloria was touring when their tour bus crashed in 1990 and threatened to stop her career. Luckily Gloria learned to walk again through rehabilitation and relaunched her comeback career. Gloria has written two children's books, co-wrote a cookbook and is the co-owner of several restaurants, two hotels and has a stake in the Miami Dolphins. The singer even has a musical theatre show about her life titled On Your Feet. It is currently showing on London's West End.

Dolly Parton (net worth: $500 million) Dolly Parton. Picture: PA Dolly Parton grew up poor and released songs based around her upbringing. The country singer has many hits, nine Grammys, three AMAs and numerous other awards. Dolly revealed she has composed more than 3,000 songs, had an acting career, along with owning her own film and TV production company. Not only that, Dolly has her own theme park known as Dollywood, and now has her show 9 to 5 the musical touring the UK.

Madonna (net worth: $590 million) Madonna. Picture: PA Madonna dominated the pop charts in the 1980s, with Guinness World Records calling her the bestselling female recording artist of all time. The singer has a record label, fashion lines, has published children's books, been behind movie productions, health clubs and lucrative endorsement deals.