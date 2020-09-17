These are the top 20 richest singers in the world
17 September 2020, 11:21
Only a handful of singers become iconic and stand the test of time. And if they achieve that, it means one thing: money. Lots of it.
From legendary performers of the 1960s to noughties pop heroes, these are the current top 20 richest singers in the world, as of 2020.
-
Katy Perry (net worth: $330 million)
Thanks to many awards, a huge social following, and over 10 years under her belt, American singer Katy Perry has already become something of a pop icon.
The star welcomed her first child, Daisy Bloom, with partner Orlando Bloom in 2020.
-
Ringo Starr (net worth: $350 million)
One of only two surviving Beatles was always going to make a list like this, even without the Lennon/McCartney songwriting royalties.
Ringo Starr, who is worth a reported $350 million, recently revealed The Beatles were meant to record another album.
-
Beyoncé (net worth: $355 million)
Not only is Beyoncé one of the biggest popstars on the planet, but she's also launched several business projects, such as her own fashion and fragrance lines, has a stake in husband Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service, and even dabbles in acting.
-
Mick Jagger (net worth: $360 million)
Not only is he a Rolling Stone, Mick Jagger is a Rolling Stone who STILL performs to millions of people around the world, which is always going to a money-earner.
-
Toby Keith (net worth: $365 million)
If you're not into your country music, you might not know who Toby is in the UK. He's a huge star of his genre, but he's also made a lof of money from acting, but mainly from his successful clothing line and the I Love This Bar & Grill chain of restaurants.
-
Jennifer Lopez (net worth: $380 million)
J-Lo has had a hugely successful singing career along with several acting roles and even a fragrance line.
Fans will have also spotted the star turning her hand to judging reality TV talent shows including a highly successful stint on Simon Cowell's American Idol.
-
Barbra Streisand (net worth: $400 million)
Barbra has had a number one album in each of the last six decades, with Forbes revealing she is one of the richest self-made women in the United States.
The singer has ten Grammys, two Oscars, five Emmys, a Tony, a Golden Globe, four Peabodys, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and several other awards.
-
Johnny Mathis (net worth: $400 million)
American singer-songwriter Johnny became highly popular as an album artist and has since gone on to record 12 TV specials and release a cookbook.
-
Jon Bon Jovi (net worth: $410 million)
Jon Bon Jovi made most of his fortune by being the frontman for Bon Jovi, one of the bestselling rock groups of all time.
The star also made money through acting and even owns a football team called the Philadelphia Soul.
-
Celine Dion (net worth: $430 million)
Celine Dion originally found success in Canada with French-language albums before learning to speak English and signing with Epic Records in the US.
Singer Celine quickly became an international superstar and made a large portion of her money from touring.
Celine also has her own line of fragrances, co-founded Nickels restaurant chain as well as a nightclub.
-
Shania Twain (net worth: $450 million)
The Canadian singer is a bestselling country artist and has appeared as a guest judge on several reality TV shows.
With over 85 million records sold worldwide, Shania Twain is counted among the best selling singers in history alongside Elton John, Elvis Presley and The Beatles.
-
Victoria Beckham (net worth: $450 million)
After touring with the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham earned money from documentaries and reality shows as well as two bestselling books.
Victoria also increased her wealth through fashion designing for her own label.
-
Bruce Springsteen (net worth: $500 million)
Rocker Bruce has been actively performing for more than 50 years, with tours earning him a huge amount.
Recording his first album in 1973, the star has 20 Grammys, a Tony, an Oscar, five MTV Video Music Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
His 1984 album Born in the USA became one of the top selling albums of all time and made him a household name.
-
Gloria Estefan (net worth: $500 million)
Gloria Estefan started with the Miami Sound Machine and became a huge star in the 1980s.
With several big hits under her belt with her producer husband Emilio Estefan, Gloria was touring when their tour bus crashed in 1990 and threatened to stop her career.
Luckily Gloria learned to walk again through rehabilitation and relaunched her comeback career.
Gloria has written two children’s books, co-wrote a cookbook and is the co-owner of several restaurants, two hotels and has a stake in the Miami Dolphins.
The singer even has a musical theatre show about her life titled On Your Feet. It is currently showing on London's West End.
-
Dolly Parton (net worth: $500 million)
Dolly Parton grew up poor and released songs based around her upbringing.
The country singer has many hits, nine Grammys, three AMAs and numerous other awards.
Dolly revealed she has composed more than 3,000 songs, had an acting career, along with owning her own film and TV production company.
Not only that, Dolly has her own theme park known as Dollywood, and now has her show 9 to 5 the musical touring the UK.
-
Elton John (net worth: $500 million)
Elton John began writing songs for other artists and working as a session musician before becoming a performer himself.
He has since gone on to become one of the bestselling artists of all time with five Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony and a Golden Globe.
Elton has also written for several films and stage shows such as The Lion King and Billy Elliot.
-
Mariah Carey (net worth: $520 million)
Mariah Carey shot to fame in 1990 after her first five singles became number one hits.
The singer has one of the most successful Christmas singles of all time and even holds the record for the most chart-topping singles.
Mariah has also made money through residencies, documentaries and tours.
-
Madonna (net worth: $590 million)
Madonna dominated the pop charts in the 1980s, with Guinness World Records calling her the bestselling female recording artist of all time.
The singer has a record label, fashion lines, has published children’s books, been behind movie productions, health clubs and lucrative endorsement deals.
-
Bono (net worth: $700 million)
U2 frontman Bono made a big income with the band and through other musical projects.
Bono also made money by investing in Facebook. He co-owns the Clarence Hotel in Dublin, serves on the board of private equity firm Elevation Partners and owns a large property portfolio.
-
Paul McCartney (net worth: $1.2 billion)
Paul tops the list after years of collecting royalties for his songwriting in the Beatles.
The musician also had commercial success with Wings and as a solo artist.
Paul and his third wife Nancy Shevell own at least six properties spread across the UK and US, worth a minimum of $100 million alone.
Paul has 18 Grammys and a knighthood along with owning an extensive music publishing catalogue that includes the rights to popular musicals such as Grease and Annie.
