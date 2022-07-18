Watch the moment Paul McCartney sang ‘Yesterday’ so tenderly even hysterical Beatles fans fell silent

18 July 2022, 16:43 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 17:06

Paul McCartney was performing on The Ed Sullivan Show with The Beatles in 1965
Paul McCartney was performing on The Ed Sullivan Show with The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Youtube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Imagine writing a song so beautiful it can utterly silence a crowd of screaming Beatles fans.

Well, that's exactly what happened the first time Sir Paul McCartney ever sang 'Yesterday' in 1965.

The Beatles were on their second tour of the United States when they performed on The Ed Sullivan Show in New York at the height of Beatlemania.

Filmed on August 14, the Fab Four had played five songs live in front of a studio audience, before slowing down the set.

George Harrison then took to the microphone announcing Paul McCartney was going to sing a song from their new album, Help!.

Paul then took centre stage and started to sing 'Yesterday' for the first time.

The crowd can be heard screaming and shouting as Paul smiles through the first part of the song, but they quickly fall silent to listen to the haunting lyrics.

The Beatles also played 'I Feel Fine,' 'I'm Down,' 'Act Naturally,' 'Ticket To Ride,' and 'Help' during the TV showcase.

The show was filmed the day before the band played Shea Stadium in New York, the highlight of the 1965 Beatles tour a concert which set world records for attendance and revenue.

"Over 55,000 people saw the Beatles at Shea Stadium," Promoter Sid Bernstein confirmed after the event.

"We took $304,000, the greatest gross ever in the history of show business."

The performance happened in New York in August 1965 when Beatlemania was at its peak
The Beatles were huge in America in the 1960s and huge crowds turned out everywhere they went. Picture: Getty
The performance came at the height of Beatlemania. Pictured, police hold back fans from crashing into the Warwick Hotel, the Beatles' New York residence
The performance came at the height of Beatlemania. Pictured, police hold back fans from crashing into the Warwick Hotel, the Beatles' New York residence. Picture: Getty

'Yesterday' went on to become one of The Beatles most famous songs and even though it was credited as having been written by Lennon-McCartney, it was actually all Paul's creation.

McCartney is said to have composed the entire melody in a dream while staying at the Wimpole Street home of his then girlfriend Jane Asher, when he was just 22-years-old.

When he woke up, he quickly ran to a piano and played the tune to make sure he didn't forget it.

However, he was worried that he had subconsciously plagiarised another song.

Paul McCartney has gone on to become the most successful musician of all time. Pictured on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California
Paul McCartney has gone on to become the most successful musician of all time. Pictured on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty

He said: "For about a month I went round to people in the music business and asked them whether they had ever heard it before.

"Eventually it became like handing something in to the police. I thought if no one claimed it after a few weeks then I could have it."

Sir Paul McCartney went on to become the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.

With his Beatles royalties and highly successful solo career, it is estimated he has fortune of $1.2 billion.

More from Paul McCartney

See more More from Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney facts: Beatles singer's age, net worth, wife and children revealed
Paul McCartney's best songs

Paul McCartney's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Johnny Depp starred in the video for Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine'

When Johnny Depp starred in stunning sign language video for Paul McCartney's beautiful 'My Valentine'
Paul McCartney performed a duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: Paul McCartney 'duets' with John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance
Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

Brian May, Paul McCartney, Cliff Richard and Tom Jones were just some of the legends who performed for the Queen

Remembering The Queen's incredible Golden Jubilee 'Party at the Palace' concert 20 years on

Music

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Roger Taylor speaks out about his feelings towards ex-Queen bandmate John Deacon

Queen's Roger Taylor explains why John Deacon quit the band

Queen

Two of Neighbours' most famous break-out stars, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, will return to the show as their beloved characters Scott and Charlene (pictured clockwise: in 1988, in 2022 and in London in 1988)

The inside story of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's eventful 35-year relationship

Music

Smooth Icons 2022

Smooth Icons 2022: Vote for your favourite artists in our top 100 countdown

Music

ABBA are a hit on TikTok

How ABBA's 'Angeleyes' has become the ultimate nostalgia song on TikTok

ABBA

Sadly, Whitney Houston's personal issues would overshadow her incredible talent in the later stages of her career.

Inside Whitney Houston’s last ever performance and troubled final days

Whitney Houston

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed