These are the top 20 richest actors in the world

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
8 July 2022, 12:32 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 12:34
Who are the richest actors in the world and how exactly did they make their money? Here is the definitive list of the wealthiest screen stars from across the globe and their individual net worths...
Only a handful of actors become iconic and stand the test of time. And if they achieve that, it means one thing: money. Lots of it.
From legendary actors with decades of experience such as Sean Connery and Robert de Niro, to young guns like Leonardo DiCaprio and Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, we've got them all.
Some of the more popular actors are worth half a billion dollars, some have various business ventures to supplement their large incomes and others are even in the Guiness Book of World Records for their successes - but just who tops the list?
These are the current top 20 richest actors in the world, as of 2020:
Bursting into the public eye as Jack in Titanic and with huge follow up roles in Wolf of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can to name just a few, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has earned a net worth of $260 million so far throughout his career.
Famous for roles in films including Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Brad Pitt has his own production company Plan B, which is behind big hits like Kick Ass and Eat, Pray Love.
His acting skills and production company have earnt him in excess of $300 million, making him one of the most successful men in Hollywood.
With iconic roles in Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes and The Avengers and a reputation as one of the most bankable actors in the Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. has netted himself in excess of $300 million throughout his acting career.
Since bursting onto the acting scene in his breakout role in the TV series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Will Smith is now worth $300 million.
The star has had a long and successful career with films including I am Legend, Men in Black and his most recent role as the Genie in Aladdin.
Michael Douglas has acted in hugely successful films including Fatal Attraction and Wall Street which, coupled with producing, has earned him a net worth of $300 million.
With a back catalogue of iconic films including Forrest Gump, Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons and his voiceover work as Woody in Toy Story grossing over $1 billion for the first film alone - it's no surprise Tom Hanks has earned an impressive net worth of $350 million.
The movie legend is set to play Elvis Presley's manager in Baz Luhrmann's in movie biopic 'The King'
James Bond actor Sean Connery has won two BAFTA Awards, an Oscar and three Golden Globes throughout his career, earning him an impressive $350 million.
The star of The Matrix and John Wick is also a producer and musician, alongside an iconic actor. Keanu's creative endeavours - including stints as a director - have earnt him $360 million by 2020.
Best known for his roles in Karate Kid, Police Story and Rush Hour, Jackie Chan has a net worth of $370 million from his work as an actor, producer and director in Hollywood.
The actor, producer and director has won a whopping five oscars throughout his varied career and amassed a fortune of $375 million.
Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has a net worth of $400 million and alongside his acting credentials is also the wealthiest bodybuilder in the world.
Known for his iconic roles in Rambo and Rocky, Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood's highest paid actors with a fortune of $400 million.
82-year-old Jack Nicholson is an icon in Hollywood best known for his roles in The Shining, As Good As It Gets and Batman.
The star has amassed a fortune of $400 million in his 60 year career.
Amitabh Bachchan is one of India's biggest names in Bollywood.
Starring huge hits such as Agneepath and Deewaar has earned him an estimated worth of $400 million.
With Adam Sandler's biggest movies Hotel Transylvania 2 and Big Daddy both grossing over £160 million each at the box office, it's not surprising Adam Sandler is worth an estimated $420 million and is one of the highest earning stars in Hollywood.
With an Oscar and Golden Globe under his belt for his performance in Braveheart (which he also directed) Mel Gibson's long list of credits including The Passion Of The Christ and Mad Max makes him one of Hollywood's hottest properties.
One of the most respected actors of recent times, Robert De Niro's $300 million net worth has been earned with roles in classic movies including Goodfellas, The Godfather Part II, Casino and more recently Meet The Fockers and The Intern.
From his breakout role in TV series ER to the hugely successful Ocean's franchise, partnership with Nespresso and recent sale of his tequila brand for almost a billion dollars, George Clooney's career has netted him a cool $500 million.
The second richest actor in the world, Tom Cruise's millions stem from his wildly successful films including Top Gun and the Mission:Impossible franchise.
The superstar has also recently released a trailer for the much anticipated Top Gun 2, due to be released in 2021.
Widely regarded as the “The King of Bollywood” with over 80 films under his belt, Shah Rukh Khan from New Delhi is the richest actor in the world with an estimated net worth of $600 million.
See more Latest TV & Film News