These are the top 20 richest actors in the world

8 July 2022, 12:32 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 12:34

(L to R) Sean Connery, Brad Pitt and Jackie Chan are among the top 20 richest actors in the world
(L to R) Sean Connery, Brad Pitt and Jackie Chan are among the top 20 richest actors in the world. Picture: Getty

Who are the richest actors in the world and how exactly did they make their money? Here is the definitive list of the wealthiest screen stars from across the globe and their individual net worths...

Only a handful of actors become iconic and stand the test of time. And if they achieve that, it means one thing: money. Lots of it.

From legendary actors with decades of experience such as Sean Connery and Robert de Niro, to young guns like Leonardo DiCaprio and Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, we've got them all.

Some of the more popular actors are worth half a billion dollars, some have various business ventures to supplement their large incomes and others are even in the Guiness Book of World Records for their successes - but just who tops the list?

These are the current top 20 richest actors in the world, as of 2020:

  1. Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth is $260 million

    "The Revenant" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
    "The Revenant" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    Bursting into the public eye as Jack in Titanic and with huge follow up roles in Wolf of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can to name just a few, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has earned a net worth of $260 million so far throughout his career.

  2. Brad Pitt's net worth is $300 million

    Brad Pitt accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020
    Brad Pitt accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020. Picture: Getty

    Famous for roles in films including Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Brad Pitt has his own production company Plan B, which is behind big hits like Kick Ass and Eat, Pray Love.

    See more: Has Brad Pitt finally impressed Shania Twain after 1998 hit 'That Don’t Impress Me Much'?

    His acting skills and production company have earnt him in excess of $300 million, making him one of the most successful men in Hollywood.

  3. Robert Downey Jr's net worth is $300 million

    Robert Downey Jr. has a net worth of $300 million in 2020
    Robert Downey Jr. has a net worth of $300 million in 2020. Picture: Getty

    With iconic roles in Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes and The Avengers and a reputation as one of the most bankable actors in the Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. has netted himself in excess of $300 million throughout his acting career.

  4. Will Smith's net worth is $300 million

    Will Smith is one of the most popular and highly paid actors in Hollywood
    Will Smith is one of the most popular and highly paid actors in Hollywood. Picture: Getty

    Since bursting onto the acting scene in his breakout role in the TV series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Will Smith is now worth $300 million.

    Watch: Will Smith's story about meeting Michael Jackson is incredible - video

    The star has had a long and successful career with films including I am Legend, Men in Black and his most recent role as the Genie in Aladdin.

  5. Michael Douglas' net worth is $300 million

    Michael Douglas is the 16th richest actor
    Michael Douglas is the 16th richest actor. Picture: Getty

    Michael Douglas has acted in hugely successful films including Fatal Attraction and Wall Street which, coupled with producing, has earned him a net worth of $300 million.

  6. Tom Hanks's net worth is $350 million

    Tom Hanks has a reported net worth of $350 million
    Tom Hanks has a reported net worth of $350 million. Picture: Getty

    With a back catalogue of iconic films including Forrest Gump, Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons and his voiceover work as Woody in Toy Story grossing over $1 billion for the first film alone - it's no surprise Tom Hanks has earned an impressive net worth of $350 million.

    The movie legend is set to play Elvis Presley's manager in Baz Luhrmann's in movie biopic 'The King'

    Read more: Tom Hanks breaks down in tears during Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech

  7. Sean Connery's net worth is $350 million

    Sir Sean Connery is the 14th richest actor in the world
    Sir Sean Connery is the 14th richest actor in the world. Picture: Getty

    James Bond actor Sean Connery has won two BAFTA Awards, an Oscar and three Golden Globes throughout his career, earning him an impressive $350 million.

    Read more: Sean Connery: 11 fascinating facts about the James Bond actor

  8. Keanu Reeves' net worth is $360 million

    Keanu Reeves is the 13th richest actor in 2020
    Keanu Reeves is the 13th richest actor in 2020. Picture: Getty

    The star of The Matrix and John Wick is also a producer and musician, alongside an iconic actor. Keanu's creative endeavours - including stints as a director - have earnt him $360 million by 2020.

    See more: Bill and Ted 3 trailer: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back for long-awaited sequel – video

  9. Jackie Chan's net worth is $370 million

    Karate Kid - UK Film Premiere: Outside Arrivals
    Karate Kid - UK Film Premiere: Outside Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    Best known for his roles in Karate Kid, Police Story and Rush Hour, Jackie Chan has a net worth of $370 million from his work as an actor, producer and director in Hollywood.

  10. Clint Eastwood's net worth is $375 million

    CinemaCon 2015 - CinemaCon And Warner Bros. Pictures Present "The Legend Of Cinema Luncheon: A Salute To Clint Eastwood"
    CinemaCon 2015 - CinemaCon And Warner Bros. Pictures Present "The Legend Of Cinema Luncheon: A Salute To Clint Eastwood". Picture: Getty

    The actor, producer and director has won a whopping five oscars throughout his varied career and amassed a fortune of $375 million.

  11. Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth is $400 million

    Premiere Of Lionsgate Films&squot; "The Expendables 2" - Arrivals
    Premiere Of Lionsgate Films' "The Expendables 2" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has a net worth of $400 million and alongside his acting credentials is also the wealthiest bodybuilder in the world.

    See more: Arnold Schwarzenegger giving coronavirus advice while feeding his donkey and pony is what we all need

  12. Sylvester Stallone's net worth is $400 million

    2015 National Board Of Review Gala
    2015 National Board Of Review Gala. Picture: Getty

    Known for his iconic roles in Rambo and Rocky, Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood's highest paid actors with a fortune of $400 million.

    Read more: Elton John recalls night Stallone and Richard Gere had fist fight over Princess Diana

  13. Jack Nicholson's net worth is $400 million

    "The Departed" Movie Set - June 28, 2005
    "The Departed" Movie Set - June 28, 2005. Picture: Getty

    82-year-old Jack Nicholson is an icon in Hollywood best known for his roles in The Shining, As Good As It Gets and Batman.

    The star has amassed a fortune of $400 million in his 60 year career.

  14. Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is $400 million

    Raavan - UK Film Premiere: Red Carpet Arrivals
    Raavan - UK Film Premiere: Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    Amitabh Bachchan is one of India's biggest names in Bollywood.

    Starring huge hits such as Agneepath and Deewaar has earned him an estimated worth of $400 million.

  15. Adam Sandler's net worth is $420 million

    Premiere Of Netflix&squot;s "The Ridiculous 6" - Arrivals
    Premiere Of Netflix's "The Ridiculous 6" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    With Adam Sandler's biggest movies Hotel Transylvania 2 and Big Daddy both grossing over £160 million each at the box office, it's not surprising Adam Sandler is worth an estimated $420 million and is one of the highest earning stars in Hollywood.

  16. Mel Gibson's net worth is $425 million

    'Daddy's Home 2' UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
    'Daddy's Home 2' UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    With an Oscar and Golden Globe under his belt for his performance in Braveheart (which he also directed) Mel Gibson's long list of credits including The Passion Of The Christ and Mad Max makes him one of Hollywood's hottest properties.

  17. Robert De Niro's net worth is $500 million

    Actor Robert De Niro attends a press conference during the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 2, 2018
    Actor Robert De Niro attends a press conference during the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 2, 2018. Picture: Getty

    One of the most respected actors of recent times, Robert De Niro's $300 million net worth has been earned with roles in classic movies including Goodfellas, The Godfather Part II, Casino and more recently Meet The Fockers and The Intern.

  18. George Clooney's net worth is $500 million

    The Men Who Stare At Goats Red Carpet - 66th Venice Film Festival
    The Men Who Stare At Goats Red Carpet - 66th Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty

    From his breakout role in TV series ER to the hugely successful Ocean's franchise, partnership with Nespresso and recent sale of his tequila brand for almost a billion dollars, George Clooney's career has netted him a cool $500 million.

  19. Tom Cruise's net worth is $570 million

    "The Mummy" New York Fan Event
    "The Mummy" New York Fan Event. Picture: Getty

    The second richest actor in the world, Tom Cruise's millions stem from his wildly successful films including Top Gun and the Mission:Impossible franchise.

    The superstar has also recently released a trailer for the much anticipated Top Gun 2, due to be released in 2021.

    See more: Watch the moment Tom Cruise broke his foot during a stunt for Mission Impossible 6

  20. Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is $600 million

    The 5th International Rome Film Festival - 'My Name is Khan' Premiere
    The 5th International Rome Film Festival - 'My Name is Khan' Premiere. Picture: Getty

    Widely regarded as the “The King of Bollywood” with over 80 films under his belt, Shah Rukh Khan from New Delhi is the richest actor in the world with an estimated net worth of $600 million.

