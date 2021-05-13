Sean Connery's lookalike actor brother dies seven months after James Bond star's death, aged 82

13 May 2021, 11:19

Neil Connery has died aged 82, seven months after older brother Sean Connery's death.
Neil Connery has died aged 82, seven months after older brother Sean Connery's death. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sean Connery's younger brother Neil Connery has died aged 82.

Neil Connery has died aged 82, seven months after older brother Sean Connery's death.

Sources say Neil died from a long illness on May 10, with close friend Steve Begg being the first to share the news on Facebook.

See more: Sean Connery's cover of 'In My Life' by The Beatles is beautiful and very poignant

"He looked and sounded like his big bro so going out with him was always interesting to say the least," he wrote. "Mish you Neil."

Sources say Neil died from a long illness on May 10, with close friend Steve Begg being the first to share the news on Facebook. Pictured, Neil Connery in 1966.
Sources say Neil died from a long illness on May 10, with close friend Steve Begg being the first to share the news on Facebook. Pictured, Neil Connery in 1966. Picture: Getty
Sean Connery's brother was seven years younger than the James Bond star, and also experienced a career in acting. Pictured, Neil Connery in 1997
Sean Connery's brother was seven years younger than the James Bond star, and also experienced a career in acting. Pictured, Neil Connery in 1997. Picture: Getty

Sean Connery's brother was seven years younger than the James Bond star, and also experienced a career in acting.

Neil Connery starred in 007 spoof film Operation Kid Brother (1967) and movie The Body Stealers (1969).

See more: Sean Connery: 10 fascinating facts about the James Bond actor

Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020 in the Bahamas aged 90. He died in his sleep from heart failure due to pneumonia.

Lats year, Neil Connery's wife Eleanor said her husband had struggled with the death of his older brother.

My good friend and Edinburgh drinking buddy Neil Connery passed away early this morning Im sad to report. He considered...

Posted by Steve Begg on Monday, May 10, 2021
Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020 in the Bahamas aged 90. He died in his sleep from heart failure due to pneumonia.
Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020 in the Bahamas aged 90. He died in his sleep from heart failure due to pneumonia. Picture: Getty

"He's just very upset at losing his only brother," she told the Daily Record.

See more: All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

"[Sean] was a person to be admired and loved and we just feel it's the end of an era. And that's really all I have to say because anything else would be meaningless."

Neil Connery is survived by his Eleanor and two daughters, Martine and Leone.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Heath Ledger was the one to suggest David Bowie's 'Golden Years' in the famous dance scene from the 2001 hit movie 'A Knight's Tale'

David Bowie's 'Golden Years' dance in A Knight's Tale was suggested by Heath Ledger, director reveals

David Bowie

Actor Tony Armatrading has died

Notting Hill actor Tony Armatrading, brother of singer Joan, dies aged 59
Frontman of Pulp Jarvis Cocker (inset) crashed the stage while Michael Jackson was performing 'Earth Song' at the 1996 Brit Awards in London.

Remembering when Jarvis Cocker crashed the Brit Awards stage and 'mooned' Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

Taron Egerton as Elton John

Comparing Rocketman's cast with the real-life people they're playing

Elton John

Martin Kemp says George Michael landed him his famous role of soap opera EastEnders. Pictured on set in 1998.

Martin Kemp reveals how George Michael got him his EastEnders role and even picked his soap wardrobe

George Michael

More on Smooth

Paul McCartney's best songs

Paul McCartney's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Paul McCartney

George Michael and Kenny Goss

George Michael's ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss wins share of star's will after court battle

George Michael

Tina Turner

Tina Turner and Carole King are to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner

Brit Awards 2021: Elton John joins Olly Alexander for sensational Pet Shop Boys' 'It's A Sin' cover

Elton John joins Olly Alexander for sensational Pet Shop Boys cover at Brit Awards 2021

Elton John

Bob Marley

Bob Marley's 15 greatest ever songs, ranked

Bob Marley

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989

Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989

Music