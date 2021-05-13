Sean Connery's lookalike actor brother dies seven months after James Bond star's death, aged 82

Neil Connery has died aged 82, seven months after older brother Sean Connery's death. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sean Connery's younger brother Neil Connery has died aged 82.

Neil Connery has died aged 82, seven months after older brother Sean Connery's death.

Sources say Neil died from a long illness on May 10, with close friend Steve Begg being the first to share the news on Facebook.

"He looked and sounded like his big bro so going out with him was always interesting to say the least," he wrote. "Mish you Neil."

Sources say Neil died from a long illness on May 10, with close friend Steve Begg being the first to share the news on Facebook. Pictured, Neil Connery in 1966. Picture: Getty

Sean Connery's brother was seven years younger than the James Bond star, and also experienced a career in acting. Pictured, Neil Connery in 1997. Picture: Getty

Sean Connery's brother was seven years younger than the James Bond star, and also experienced a career in acting.

Neil Connery starred in 007 spoof film Operation Kid Brother (1967) and movie The Body Stealers (1969).

Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020 in the Bahamas aged 90. He died in his sleep from heart failure due to pneumonia.

Lats year, Neil Connery's wife Eleanor said her husband had struggled with the death of his older brother.

My good friend and Edinburgh drinking buddy Neil Connery passed away early this morning Im sad to report. He considered... Posted by Steve Begg on Monday, May 10, 2021

Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020 in the Bahamas aged 90. He died in his sleep from heart failure due to pneumonia. Picture: Getty

"He's just very upset at losing his only brother," she told the Daily Record.

See more: All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

"[Sean] was a person to be admired and loved and we just feel it's the end of an era. And that's really all I have to say because anything else would be meaningless."

Neil Connery is survived by his Eleanor and two daughters, Martine and Leone.