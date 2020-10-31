Sean Connery's cover of 'In My Life' by The Beatles is beautiful and very poignant

Sean Connery covered The Beatles in 1998. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The entertainment world was saddened to learn of Sir Sean Connery's death at the age of 90 this week.

Sir Sean Connery, who was the first actor to play James Bond and went on to star in a number of iconic roles, passed away in the Bahamas in his sleep.

His passing means the loss of one of the last in the era of true Hollywood legends from the golden age of cinema.

Not only has it got us thinking back at the many films he appeared in, but also reminding us of the other memorable moments in his long career.

At one stage, Sir Sean also gave music a go, with surprisingly fantastic results.

In 1998, an album was put together to pay tribute to producer George Martin, featuring cover versions of Beatles classics.

The likes of Billy Connolly, Robin Williams, Phil Collins and Jim Carrey appeared on the album, alongside none other than Sean Connery on the album's title track 'In My Life'.

The idea of Sean Connery covering The Beatles sounds strange on paper, but hearing the legendary Scottish actor's mesmerising voice reading the lyrics to such a moving song, alongside the orchestral arrangement of George Martin, make for one stunning performance. Hear it below:

The track is even more poignant now, with the lyrics seeing Sean looking back at all the memories of his life and people he'd met along the way.

Sean Connery was the first man to play James Bond, starting with 1961's Dr No.

His other Bond movies were: From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.

He also returned as Bond in the unofficial film Never Say Never Again in 1983.