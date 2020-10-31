James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died, aged 90

By Giorgina Ramazzotti and Tom Eames

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90, it has been confirmed today.

The Scottish actor is best known for playing James Bond in the famous movie franchise.

Connery was the first actor to ever play the spy and starred in seven of the 007 films. He also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables in 1988.

He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh in 2000.

Connery died overnight in his sleep while staying in the Bahamas, and is thought to have been unwell for some time.

His other long list of films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

In August, he celebrated his 90th birthday.

Sean Connery as James Bond. Picture: Getty

Sean Connery was the first man to play James Bond, starting with 1961's Dr No.

His other Bond movies were: From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.

He also returned as Bond in the unofficial film Never Say Never Again in 1983.

Connery's hiring as James Bond was largely down to Dana Broccoli, wife of producer Cubby Broccoli, who is reported to have been instrumental in persuading her husband that Connery was the right choice.

Bond creator Ian Fleming initially doubted Connery's casting, saying, "He's not what I envisioned of James Bond looks", and "I'm looking for Commander Bond and not an overgrown stuntman". Fleming changed his mind after the successful Dr No premiere. He was so impressed, that he created a half-Scottish, half-Swiss heritage for Bond in later novels.

When Sean Connery received the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006, he confirmed his retirement from acting.

In 2007, he denied rumours that he would appear in the fourth Indiana Jones film, saying that "retirement is just too much damned fun".

His most recent role was providing his voice for the 2012 animated movie Sir Billi, for which he also executive produced.

Connery was married to actress Diane Cilento from 1962 to 1973. She passed away at the age of 78 in 2011.

He was married to Moroccan-French painter Micheline Roquebrune, who was one year older than him, since 1975.

Sean Connery had one child with his first wife, actor Jason Connery, who was born in 1963. He is best known for appearing in the third series of the ITV drama Robin of Sherwood in 1986.