The top 20 greatest TV adverts of all time, ranked

16 February 2021, 15:22

The best TV adverts ever
The best TV adverts ever. Picture: Levi's/Dairy Milk/Hamlet/Guinness/YouTube

By Tom Eames

TV adverts may be the point where you get up and make a cup of tea (or even fast forward if you've been clever enough to pause), but over the years there have been some classic commercials that made us smile, sing, and even cry.

From drumming gorillas to cute puppies to singing cats, we've picked just 20 of the most memorable TV adverts from yesteryear that deserve some recognition:

  1. I'm So Excited (Crunchie)

    We still feel peckish whenever we hear the Pointer Sisters.

  2. Singing cat and budgie (Freeview)

    Such a cute and happy advert, where a cat and budgie not only put their differences aside, but fall in love too. Much to the surprise and joy of their owner.

  3. Singin' in the Rain (Volkswagen)

    For this Golf car advert, some clever computer graphics were used to remix Gene Kelly's famous Singin' in the Rain dance, complete with breakdancing and body-poppin'.

  4. Yes Sir, I Can Boogie (Dairy Milk)

    Dairy Milk continued their tradition of using classic tunes to their advantage, by giving logistics manager Keith a bit of a boogie, thanks to the Baccara classic.

  5. Secret Lemonade Drinker (R Whites)

    We still walk down the stairs like this in the middle of the night, whether we're on the hunt for lemonade or not.

  6. 'Ology (BT)

    Maureen Lipman created a TV advert legend as Beattie in this classic BT advert, where an auntie is highly impressed by her nephew's single exam success, of sorts.

  7. The Gold Blend couple (Nescafé)

    Nescafé tried something different with this campaign, where they actually created a serial drama! Anthony Head and Sharon Maughan starred as Tony and Sharon, a couple who begin a slow-burning romance over a cup of coffee.

  8. Anticipation (Guinness)

    To show how good things come to those who wait, Guinness brought in Joe McKinney to dance around while his beer poured, to the tune of 'Guaglione' by Perez Prado. The advert's success saw the '50s mambo song reach the UK top five in 1995.

  9. Hoots Mon (Wine Gums)

    "There's juice, loose, aboot this hoose!"

  10. Leonard Rossiter and Joan Collins (Cinzano)

    Cinzano created an unlikely partnership between the glamorous Joan Collins and Rising Damp star Leonard Rossiter in this series of adverts, particularly this classic advert featuring a reclining chair on a plane.

  11. Aliens (Smash)

    Despite being nearly 50 years old, you can never get these little dudes.

  12. Photobooth (Hamlet Cigars)

    Never fails to make us giggle. Gregor Fisher at his finest.

  13. JR Hartley (Yellow Pages)

    This sweet advert actually led to the publication of a real book called Fly Fishing by a JR Hartley, would you believe...

  14. Buy the World a Coke (Coca-Cola)

    A true classic, so much so that it not only inspired a number one single by the New Seekers, but it formed the basis of the final moments of Mad Men. Sorry, spoilers.

  15. Laundrette (Levi's)

    Nick Kamen became an overnight star after he took off all his clothes in a laundrette, while Marvin Gaye sang in the background. Simpler times.

  16. 'Ave it (John Smith's)

    We love all the Peter Kay John Smith's 'No Nonsense' ads, but this simple one with Peter getting on with it on the football pitch is the best.

  17. Elton John (John Lewis)

    Read more: All the John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

    Out of all the John Lewis Christmas adverts, this one still hits the hardest for us (we're big Elton John fans, obviously) - where Elton looks back at his life and career, and how a gift of a piano started it all. Sniff.

  18. Boy on the Bike (Hovis)

    So simple, but so iconic. We get knackered just looking at that hill.

  19. Tick follows tock (Guinness)

    An unforgettable TV advert of the highest quality from Guinness, filled with stunning imagery, a pulsating soundtrack and a haunting voiceover.

  20. Drumming gorilla (Dairy Milk)

    Read more: The Story of... 'In the Air Tonight'

    It shouldn't work, it has nothing to do with chocolate bars, but watching a gorilla drumming to Phil Collins is always a winner in our book.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Tom Cruise and Cher

When Tom Cruise and Cher secretly dated in the 1980s: 'There was a connection'
Richard Gere starred and Zack Mayo in 1982's An Officer and a Gentleman opposite Debra Winger as Paula Pokrifki.

Where are the cast of An Officer and a Gentleman now?

Romcoms

The 30 greatest romcom movies ever, ranked in order of guilty pleasure romantic bliss
Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith sing gorgeous 'Endless Love' duet

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith sing gorgeous 'Endless Love' duet - video

Take That

Elton John and Michael Caine urge public to get coronavirus vaccine in new NHS advert - video

Elton John and Michael Caine urge public to get coronavirus vaccine in new NHS advert

Elton John

More on Smooth

David Bowie was being interviewed by Jeremy Paxman in 1999 when he was filmed telling the skeptical interviewer the future internet's impact on society would be 'unimaginable'.

David Bowie predicted in 1999 the future of the internet and its impact on society in mind-blowing video

David Bowie

Barry Gibb can be seen in the video trying to make his son laugh as the youngster films him on a video recorder at home.

Barry Gibb larks around in adorable homemade video recorded by his young son in the 1980s

Barry Gibb

Which music icon are you most like?

QUIZ: Which music icon are you most like? These 8 questions have the answer

Quizzes

The Story of... 'Every Breath You Take' by The Police

The Story of... 'Every Breath You Take' by The Police

The Story of...

Photo of Spandau Ballet

Spandau Ballet: The inside story of the bitterest break-up in pop history

Spandau Ballet

Freddie Mercury playing the drums during a rehearsal for Queen's News Of The World tour at Shepperton Studios in October 1977.

Queen: Rare video of Freddie Mercury playing the drums at a band rehearsal in 1977 is phenomenal

Freddie Mercury